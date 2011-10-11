A Golden State Game: The Ultimate Warriors

I’m not a Warriors fan by any stretch of the imagination, but the 2007 team – the “We Believe” Warriors – who produced the greatest upset in NBA Playoff history were the most exciting team of the past few years. It’s not even close. Baron Davis at his peak. Stephen Jackson in his prime. Jason Richardson still dunking like a Slam Dunk champ. Monta Ellis coming into his own. That whole team dripped talent and reeked of explosiveness. They were a video game, shooting deep threes, going one-on-one, pushing the rock at every moment. And they actually won.

Don’t you wish you could have that back? We know the Golden State fans do. Most consider them the craziest fans in the league. Now, they might be getting their wish. There are talks that a game could be organized between that old “We Believe” team and the current Warriors, made up of players like Ellis, Stephen Curry, David Lee and Dorell Wright.

Matt Steinmetz of CSNBayArea.com reports that there are talks to get this charity game together, with a possible date being Oct. 29 at the San Jose Events Center.

So if we could stake out a five-on-five playground game, the matchups might look something like this:

PG: Davis vs. Curry

SG: Richardson vs. Ellis

SF: Jackson vs. Wright

PF: Matt Barnes vs. Lee

C: Al Harrington vs. Andris Biedrins

That would be interesting. We’d have to make Ellis play with his current team just to even things out… although that could be wishful thinking. I doubt the “We Believe” team could keep up the rugged pace they used to thrive in.

As of right now, Steinmetz says that Davis, Barnes, Richardson, Harrington and Jackson all might play. Yet it’s unknown who would suit up for the current team. With summer league games becoming increasingly annoying (there are just too many), we need something to spice it up. The lockout isn’t ending anytime soon. A few games like this could be fun.

Who would win this game?

