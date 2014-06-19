Watch Pedestrians Attempt To Spell “Dwyane Wade” Correctly For $100 Prize

You’re not the only person who has a problem when it comes to spelling Dwyane Wade correctly. If you don’t believe us, you have to watch this Jimmy Kimmel Live segment in which folks on the street try and spell Wade’s name correctly in exchange for $100.



In a study last month, Geoff Foster of The Wall Street Journal found Wade to be the most commonly misspelled name in all of sports. It was a bit surprising, considering the list of strong contenders including Mike Krzyzewski and Giannis Antetokounmpo:

The big winner in our sample was the infamous “y” that goes before the “a” in Dwyane Wade’s first name. Ever since articles started appearing about a high-scoring kid from Illinois’s Richards High School, there have been 6,480 stories that erroneously spelled Wade’s first name as “Dwayne.” That represents 4.3% of all the articles on Factiva that have mentioned the Miami Heat star—the highest percentage in our sample. But there are plenty of other names that repeatedly get sportswriters in trouble. The “h” before the “r” in “Mark Buehrle” has resulted in the Blue Jays pitcher’s name to be misspelled in 1,346 different articles. The curious lack of two “d’s” in J.J. Redick‘s name has produced at least 543 errors. “Jhonny Peralta” has tripped up 267 writers over the years.

This week, Jimmy Kimmel decided to find out just how badly people on the street could mangle Wade’s name. In the segment below, folks are offered $100 to spell Wade’s name correctly. As you can imagine, the results are not pretty. At one point, a group of three men — one wearing a No. 7 Carmelo Anthony jersey — all start out saying, “D-W-A” before the producer stops them for being wrong. Seriously, they each watch their friend get it wrong with the same three-letter opening and she just keeps cutting them off with no change. The ‘Melo fan should be ashamed.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow steven lebron on Twitter at @steven_lebron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.