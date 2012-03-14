Air Jordan 2012 March Madness Exclusives For UNC, Marquette & Cal

Every year around this time, basketball fans can look forward to exclusive team and player sneaker releases for March Madness. With the launch earlier this season of the new Air Jordan 2012 , we knew they’d come up with some dope versions for their college teams during the NCAA Tournament. Turns out they came through once against with versions of the sneaker forand

The Air Jordan 2012 is designed to make people rethink sneaker technology and fit, and sports customization within the actual shoe that’s unheard of. It features two midsole modular system by featuring two interchangeable inner sleeves and three interchangeable midsoles for performance customization. You can choose to Fly Over, Fly Around and Fly Through depending on what type of player you are.

Earlier in February, the University of North Carolina already received a University Blue/Grey colorway of the Air Jordan 2012 (which I had the chance to check out on my trip to the campus earlier this season). But for the NCAA tournament, they went big. UNC has a new White/University Blue colorway to wear throughout March, and have the option of wearing the Jordan CP3.V in a White/University Blue colorway.

Marquette University will have two options to wear as well as they try to make good on their Final Four promise: a White/Midnight Navy-University Blue and Gold colorway of the Air Jordan 2012, and the Jordan Fly Wade 2 in a University Gold/Obsidian colorway.

Finally, the University of California-Berkeley gets the Air Jordan 2012 in a White/Midnight Navy-Gold colorway with Georgetown University having the option to wear a Grey/Midnight Navy colorway. Sadly, we weren’t able to get our hands on any photos of the Georgetown edition, but hit page two for more intimate looks at the other schools….