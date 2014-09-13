Andre Drummond Sinks Half-Court Shot Sitting Down

#USA Basketball #Video
09.13.14 4 years ago

Pistons big man Andre Drummond has spent the majority of the FIBA World Cup watching from the bench. The 21-year-old has averaged a team-low 5.9 minutes per game during USA’s undefeated odyssey to tomorrow’s gold medal game against Serbia. That’s what makes his trick shot after practice yesterday such a good illustration of the talent on Team USA.

It’s not like the 7-foot Drummond is a threat from long-range — he’s 1-of-4 from the beyond the three-point arc in his career — but this looks way too easy.

While Stephen Curry and Kenneth Faried had a shootout from the bench earlier this week, Drummond calmly sinks this mid-court shot while sitting down:

He’s not even that surprised it fell true, which just another indication these guys are on a whole other basketball level compared to the rest of us.

TOPICS#USA Basketball#Video
TAGSANDRE DRUMMONDFIBA World CupUSA BASKETBALLvideo

