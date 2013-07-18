Andrew Wiggins Says He Wants To Play For The Toronto Raptors

The next LeBron. The next KD. The next Paul George. The next bust. However you feel about Andrew Wiggins, know that he’s pretty much a lock for the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft. Barring major injury, some organization is going to draft him in June and immediately pencil him in as, potentially, the team’s face for the next decade. It probably doesn’t matter where he ends up. Wiggins is so talented he’ll make it work anywhere. But if it was up to him, the 6-8 swingman would eventually suit up for Toronto (see the video).

Wiggins might be one of the few potential stars that actually wants to play in Toronto. Then again, it makes sense. Even though he played high school basketball in West Virginia, he’s still a native of Thornhill, Ontario. It would be pretty cool to watch him in Toronto. It’d be a spectacle. Anyone old enough to really cherish the Vince Carter-as-a-Raptor days knows what I’m talking about, and Wiggins should become a much better player.

[RELATED: Andrew Wiggins & The Top 15 Prospects In Next Year’s NBA Draft]

In the end, it was a pretty P.C. thing to say and Toronto more than likely won’t get the chance to draft the Kansas Jayhawk. But if Wiggins gets what he wants, Toronto automatically becomes a must-see League Pass team.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Which team do you hope drafts Wiggins?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.