Angel Reese And Reese’s Have An Incredible New Merch Collab

Angel Reese has quickly become one of the biggest names in the WNBA, as the former LSU standout has made a smooth transition to the pro game with the Chicago Sky. Reese has had a dominant rookie season, setting a new WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles and averaging 13.6 points and 12.7 rebounds per game so far.

Her popularity has exploded off the court, and she’s been able to capitalize on her rise to stardom with some big brand partnerships. Recently, Reese revealed a new line of sneakers and clothing she designed for Reebok, as she dips a toe into the world of fashion, but that’s not the only Reese clothing line fans can get this summer. The Sky star announced on Wednesday a new collaboration with Reese’s, as the candy company recognized an opportunity after fans on social media kept asking for the two to join forces — with Angel’s fans calling themselves “Reese’s Pieces.”

Reese’s took notice and partnered with Angel for a merch line that features the Reese’s logo, with a little Reese’s cup as a halo, and Angel in place of the “Pieces”. The collection features a hoodie, t-shirt, crop shirt, and hat, all in beige or white and can be purchased on AngelReese.com.

Sometimes brand partnerships are just a layup, as is the case with Angel Reese and Reese’s, but they did a terrific job with the logo (the Reese’s cup as a halo really is a great touch) and I have a feeling you’ll see an awful lot of these shirts, hats, and hoodies at Sky games the rest of this season.