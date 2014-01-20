Animated GIF: Paul George’s 360-Degree Windmill

We’ve already shown you the mind-melt that was Paul George‘s in-game 360-degree windmill dunk against the Sixers, and we’ve told you George has declined an invitation to participate in this year’s Slam Dunk Contest. On that last point, he appears to have had a change of heart and is still open to participating. Meanwhile, someone created an animation of his righteous 360-degree slam you have to see.

When asked whether he had declined the NBA’s overtures to compete in the 2014 Slam Dunk Contest, George told Scott Agness of Pacers.com, “No, I haven’t declined. I’m keeping my options open. It would all depend on who’s in it,” he stated. “I want to be in it when the competition is good.”

Meanwhile, here’s his epic dunk, animated:

Lets hope if George decides to fully recant and lace his sneakers up for Saturday night’s Dunk Contest, he does so knowing that it won’t be the same as the above gem against Philly.

[Pacers.com; GIF via patruby.tumblr.com; h/t: reddit]

