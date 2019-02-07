Anthony Davis Reportedly Has ‘Equal’ Interest In The Knicks And Lakers

Getty Image

With under 20 hours until the NBA trade deadline, Anthony Davis remains the most high-profile trade target. However, despite his public request to be dealt by New Orleans, it seems more likely than not that he will finish the season with the Pelicans and trade discussions will resume around draft time.

The Pelicans have plenty of reason to wait until the summer, but Davis and his camp clearly would prefer he have a new home by Thursday afternoon. The problem is, their efforts at pressuring the Pelicans into taking the Lakers deal appears to have backfired, to the point that there’s speculation that New Orleans has purposefully allowed the Lakers to poison their own locker room in their haste to trade for Davis.