Getty Image

In case you hadn’t noticed, it’s been a busy couple of days around the association. The main story in the last 24 hours has been the Kristaps Porzingis trade that rocked the league on Thursday, in large part because of the speed with which it transpired after the initial rumors emerged on Twitter.

In less than hour, Porzingis and several of his teammates had been dealt to Dallas in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, and Wes Matthews in a blockbuster deal that caught the basketball world almost completely by surprise.

That diverted at least some attention from the ongoing Anthony Davis story, since the All-Star center demanded a trade earlier in the week and has since been awaiting to learn his fate. Now, it appears he almost ended up in New York in exchange for Porzingis, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, who is reporting that the Pelicans apparently balked at a deal surrounding the Latvian big man.