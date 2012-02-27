Awesome Michael Jordan Gatorade Commercial

02.27.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

You may have caught this during last night’s NBA All-Star game – it’s a new Gatorade TV spot that focuses on Michael Jordan‘s “Flu Game” performance in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals vs. the Utah Jazz. The commercial is narrated by Phil Jackson:

