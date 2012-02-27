Awesome Michael Jordan Gatorade Commercial

You may have caught this during last night’s NBA All-Star game – it’s a new Gatorade TV spot that focuses on Michael Jordan‘s “Flu Game” performance in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals vs. the Utah Jazz. The commercial is narrated by Phil Jackson:
great commercial..just curious why was his airness not at the all star game? as an owner and the fact they were honoring dream team from ’92 i would think mj should have been there..found it kinda odd if you ask me!
Tight MJ spot. Up there with this Flu Game video- fan made but damn is it insipring.
[www.youtube.com]
bdog
where would you be and what would you be doing if the team you own was 4-28?
goosebumps….