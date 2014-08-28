The Best #NBACartoons By Teams On Twitter

The NBA offseason can be a lonely time for basketball fans. Your favorite NBA writers are taking a vacation (well, some are), and players are at the gym working out, playing in the FIBA World Cup, going on promotional tours in exotic locales, or simply chilling at home. That’s why the recent Twitter-inspired hashtag game #NBACartoons caught on so fast the other day when teams combined their players and mascots with popular animated shows and movies.

Here are the largely hysterical results, which go from fair to excellent, and showcase each team’s adroit handling of the social media game that’s played such a large role in the NBA boon in recent years. We couldn’t be happier about this development. With a hat-tip to BroBible, here are some of our favs:

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Did you know @Kyle_OQuinn was once a resident of South Park? #NBACartoons pic.twitter.com/QePlNO0xdp — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) August 27, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Couldn't leave out our favorite mascot – Wile E. Coyote and The Road Runner #NBACartoons pic.twitter.com/8NoDENS3wY — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 27, 2014

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

(H/T BroBible)

Which one is the best?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.