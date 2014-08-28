The Best #NBACartoons By Teams On Twitter

The NBA offseason can be a lonely time for basketball fans. Your favorite NBA writers are taking a vacation (well, some are), and players are at the gym working out, playing in the FIBA World Cup, going on promotional tours in exotic locales, or simply chilling at home. That’s why the recent Twitter-inspired hashtag game #NBACartoons caught on so fast the other day when teams combined their players and mascots with popular animated shows and movies.
Here are the largely hysterical results, which go from fair to excellent, and showcase each team’s adroit handling of the social media game that’s played such a large role in the NBA boon in recent years. We couldn’t be happier about this development. With a hat-tip to BroBible, here are some of our favs:
Here he comes, here comes Embiid Racer! #NBACartoons pic.twitter.com/PlLVPgI3BA
— Philadelphia 76ers (@Sixers) August 27, 2014
Do you remember Ben and Stimpy? #NBACartoons pic.twitter.com/OJdZsvHrsG
— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) August 27, 2014
King of the Hill #NBACartoons (cc: @kingxsolo, @George_Hill3) pic.twitter.com/IBaln6ivlO
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 27, 2014
Tom and Gary #NBACartoons pic.twitter.com/eOaf6JZr5V
— Go Faried! Go USA! (@denvernuggets) August 27, 2014
The Super Morris Bros. Super Show #NBACartoons pic.twitter.com/3b4o4FyPQv
— Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 27, 2014
Enes the Menace #NBACartoons pic.twitter.com/SpkIFGNxaU
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 27, 2014
Did you know @Kyle_OQuinn was once a resident of South Park? #NBACartoons pic.twitter.com/QePlNO0xdp
— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) August 27, 2014
Did you ever pay a visit to @Moe_Harkless' Tavern? #Simpsons #NBACartoons pic.twitter.com/3kKXjhNtyV
— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) August 27, 2014
Couldn't leave out our favorite mascot – Wile E. Coyote and The Road Runner #NBACartoons pic.twitter.com/8NoDENS3wY
— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) August 27, 2014
Tom and Jerry #NBACartoons pic.twitter.com/Y7tASW2wo9
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) August 27, 2014
This was too easy. Popeye Jones. #NBACartoons pic.twitter.com/Ebeftq4Q44
— Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) August 27, 2014
Isiah Thomas the Train #NBACartoons pic.twitter.com/HnJtK4oa8e
— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) August 27, 2014
Pokemonta #NBACartoons pic.twitter.com/1d8WjzxODh
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 27, 2014
(H/T BroBible)
Which one is the best?
