Bidding Basketball: How To Be A Superfan In The Atlantic Division

10.23.12 6 years ago
The 2012-13 NBA regular season is right around the corner. For fans, this means it’s time to re-up on your team’s merchandise. Anyone can go to the nearest sporting goods store and pick up a brand new jersey or hat, but what about the unique collectibles that separate the dyed-in-the-wool fan from the bandwagon supporter? These can be found on eBay. In the weeks leading up to NBA tip-off, Bidding Basketball will scavenge the online auction site’s “infinite inventory of NBA junk” for rare, memorable and/or quirky basketball memorabilia from every team around the league.

We begin in the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division.

*** *** ***

BOSTON CELTICS
Live Auction: BOSTON GARDEN PARQUET FLOOR PARQUET AUTHENTIC COA Sm
Buy It Now: $50.00, plus shipping
From 1946 to 1995, the Boston Celtics celebrated sixteen championships in the Boston Garden on Causeway Street. The Garden had many design flaws – the lack air conditioning, ice-cold water, fluky sewage system and crowded stands – which made it a nightmare for opposing teams to play in, but the building was perhaps most notorious for the parquet floor. Indeed, as the Celts long-time President Red Auerbach once said of the zig-zag floor boards, “The parquet floor is synonymous with the Celtics. It is a good floor, a very good floor. The so-called dead spots on the floor? If teams felt it was a poor floor, I used it for an advantage by playing with their minds.” Although the old Garden has long since been demolished (and replaced by TD Garden), memories of the NBA titles won by Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, Larry Bird, et al. are preserved in the remaining pieces of the arena’s parquet floor.

