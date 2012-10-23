Bidding Basketball: How To Be A Superfan In The Atlantic Division

We begin in the Eastern Conference’s Atlantic Division.
BOSTON CELTICS
From 1946 to 1995, the Boston Celtics celebrated sixteen championships in the Boston Garden on Causeway Street. The Garden had many design flaws – the lack air conditioning, ice-cold water, fluky sewage system and crowded stands – which made it a nightmare for opposing teams to play in, but the building was perhaps most notorious for the parquet floor. Indeed, as the Celts long-time President Red Auerbach once said of the zig-zag floor boards, “The parquet floor is synonymous with the Celtics. It is a good floor, a very good floor. The so-called dead spots on the floor? If teams felt it was a poor floor, I used it for an advantage by playing with their minds.” Although the old Garden has long since been demolished (and replaced by TD Garden), memories of the NBA titles won by Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, Larry Bird, et al. are preserved in the remaining pieces of the arena’s parquet floor.