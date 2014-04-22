Blake Griffin Drops Playoff Career High In Under 30 Mins As Clippers Thrash Dubs

#Los Angeles Clippers #Golden State Warriors #Video #Blake Griffin #GIFs
04.22.14 4 years ago

At the end, the difference between the Warriors and Clippers in Game 2 of their first round series was 40 points. After losing Game 1 at home, and with it home-court advantage, the Clippers responded by beating down the Dubs in Game 2 led by Blake Griffin‘s playoff career-high 35 points in less than 30 minutes.

Griffin didn’t play as much as he usually would on Monday night, but it was for a much different reason than the sub-20 minutes he played in a foul-plagued Game 1 the Clippers lost. In 29 minutes during Game 2, Griffin was 13-for-17 from the field and 9-of-10 from the stripe, connecting on a combination of his trademark gesticulating runners in the paint and an improved mid-range jumper that ripped the nylon as they sailed through. His performance mirrored a regular season where many feel he’s No. 3 in MVP consideration.

The Clippers cruised to a 138-98 win at home to even the series at 1-1 as they prepare to play the next two in Oakland, starting with Game 3 on Thursday.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Los Angeles Clippers#Golden State Warriors#Video#Blake Griffin#GIFs
TAGS2014 NBA PLAYOFFSBLAKE GRIFFINDimeMaggifsGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSLos Angeles Clippersvideo

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP