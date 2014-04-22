Blake Griffin Drops Playoff Career High In Under 30 Mins As Clippers Thrash Dubs

At the end, the difference between the Warriors and Clippers in Game 2 of their first round series was 40 points. After losing Game 1 at home, and with it home-court advantage, the Clippers responded by beating down the Dubs in Game 2 led by Blake Griffin‘s playoff career-high 35 points in less than 30 minutes.

Griffin didn’t play as much as he usually would on Monday night, but it was for a much different reason than the sub-20 minutes he played in a foul-plagued Game 1 the Clippers lost. In 29 minutes during Game 2, Griffin was 13-for-17 from the field and 9-of-10 from the stripe, connecting on a combination of his trademark gesticulating runners in the paint and an improved mid-range jumper that ripped the nylon as they sailed through. His performance mirrored a regular season where many feel he’s No. 3 in MVP consideration.

The Clippers cruised to a 138-98 win at home to even the series at 1-1 as they prepare to play the next two in Oakland, starting with Game 3 on Thursday.

