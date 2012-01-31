Blake Griffin’s Best Dunk: Mozgov or Perkins?

Take a look at the two best dunks of Blake Griffin‘s career so far, and decide for yourself which one is better with this side by side comparison:
What do you think?
Its funny because deandre is in the exact same spot for both dunks
got damnitt, the mozgov one isn’t a dunk, he didn’t touch the rim. perk one wins by default
If either of those aren’t dunks. then they transcend dunks.
Perkins FTW though
I didn’t even realize that Blake grabbed Mozgov’s head wit that dunk… But the Perk dunk is without a doubt a lot better… More ferocious and on a good center in the NBA… Maybe Perk can stop actin tought but you know when u get the shot blocker syndrome, you need to contest every shot.
The one from last night clearly is the better/nastier one.
Although the ref and his ‘blocking fault motion” in the Mozgov dunk is way better!
the one on Perk is better. More oppopsition from the defense, more body contact that Griffin had to fight against.
I consider them both dunks but he grabbed more rim on the 2nd one so its a more complete finish than the one on mosgov
I hate when the Clippers announcers says Oh Me, Oh My. Drives me crazy….
no question last nights topped the timo slam. perk is way more impressive to crown and blake GOT HIM yesterday
Perk dunk by a mile. I love it when a monster dunk and it’s in front of the opposing team’s bench… the dude in the suit reacting then pulling back after the Mozgov dunk was hilarious.
Over Perk for sure.
I think we need to create a new word for these “throw-downs” by Blake. Like Loc said, if these aren’t considered “dunks” then there’s got to be a better term because these are ferocious.