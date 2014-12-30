Bradley Beal Drops Season-High 33 Points In Nail-Biting Win Over Rockets

The Washington Wizards continued to show NBA fans that they are the young team on the rise to look out for on Monday night in Houston. Arguably the NBA’s most entertaining game of the night was not only a thriller that went down to the wire, but it also hosted a remarkable duel at the shooting guard position.

James Harden scored 33 points, including an incredible nine points in the final 20 seconds, as the Rockets made a second half run to nearly erase an 18-point deficit in the third quarter.

However, Bradley Beal’s game remained confident throughout the night en route to a season-high 33 points on 9-17 shooting, including 5-11 from behind the arc. The third-year guard also went a perfect 10-10 at the charity stripe, in which he swished through six clutch free throws in the final to minutes to keep Harden and the Rox at bay.

Check out Beal’s highlights from his season-high scoring feat below.

When the final buzzer sounded, the score sat at 104-103 in favor of the Wizards, who opened a five-game road trip on Monday. With the win in Houston, Washington improved its record to 22-8 to match its best start after 30 games since the 1974-75 season.

