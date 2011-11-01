Brandon Jennings’ Flag Football Team Takes Out DeMar DeRozan, Matt Barnes & Corey Maggette

Who’s the best football player in the NBA? It’s nearly impossible to say, even after what Kevin Durant did recently, playing ball with some frat kids. But what we can conclude is that Brandon Jennings’ flag football squad is the best team. After beating Nick Young‘s squad recently (check out the behind-the-scenes photos here), Jennings and AIS beat DeMar DeRozan, Corey Maggette and Matt Barnes‘ COMP10 team this weekend 70-63 to go to 5-0. It was controversial; the game should’ve ended on an earlier touchdown by Brandon Jennings, but COMP10 somehow called an illegal timeout during the middle of the play and AIS had to score all over again. Hit the jump for the rest of the behind-the-scenes photos.

Thanks goes to our fam Cassy Athena for the photos.

