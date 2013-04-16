Breaking News: San Antonio Spurs to Sign Tracy McGrady

Just a few days after abruptly waiving Stephen Jackson, the San Antonio Spurs are reportedly making a move to bolster their perimeter offense by signing Tracy McGrady.

Beast Mode NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted a few minutes ago that the Spurs will sign T-Mac for the rest of the season. And yes, he’s playoff eligible.

Can T-Mac help?

We’ve been tracking his play in China off and on over the past few months, where he averaged 25 and seven assists per game.

Here he is hitting Yi Jianlian with the Shammgod.

Here’s T-Mac with a baseline dunk in the CBA.

And here’s his first tomohawk dunk overseas.

