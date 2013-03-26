Carmelo Anthony Stars In New Game Of Thrones Commercial

03.26.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

Am I only posting this because it features HBO’s Game of Thrones? You could make the case. Last year, I wrote about my obsession with the show, and Austin Burton (Dime’s longtime writer) and I often joke about our favorite television series. He tells me to watch Justified. I tell him to watch Game of Thrones. But the subject matter also oddly applies to Carmelo Anthony. He’s been looking to grab the NBA’s throne for years and yet hasn’t come close to sniffing it.

For a while, before the Heat took it about 88 levels beyond everyone else, we thought it could happen this year. LeBron probably isn’t sharing the wealth with Anthony, but for ‘Melo, the climb is still all there is.

