There are certain days on the NBA calendar where anything goes in terms of footwear. Luckily, St. Patrick’s Day is one of those days. Tonight, the Knicks face the Grizzlies at the Garden, and check out the exclusive version of the Jordan Melo M7 that Carmelo Anthony will be wearing.

What do you think?

