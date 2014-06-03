Are The Celtics A Viable Destination For Kevin Love?

Kevin Love visited Boston over the weekend, fueling rumors that the Celtics might be a preferred destination for the Timberwolves superstar. We decided to take a look at whether the Celtics are a viable trade partner for Love, and where this leaves the franchises involved long-term.



Sean Deveney of The Sporting News reports the Celtics have made trading for Love a priority leading up to the draft:

As for the Celtics, making a deal for Love is a priority, even if it costs this year’s top pick, which is No. 6 in the draft. From the Timberwolves’ point of view, the Celtics have plenty of draft picks available—their top pick, plus No. 17 in this draft, as well as picks belonging to themselves and the Clippers in 2015, plus their own and the Nets’ in 2016 and 2018. (Boston has Philadelphia’s pick next year, but only if the Sixers somehow make the playoffs.) But what Boston is lacking is a young player with high-ceiling potential. The Celtics have no intention of including Rajon Rondo in a Love deal, because playing with Rondo would be one of the main lures in getting Love to sign an extension—and, of course, the Timberwolves already have Ricky Rubio.

The last point is especially important because it presents a major roadblock preventing any potential trade between the Celtics and ‘Wolves. You also can’t ignore the history between the two teams. Minnesota already traded their last franchise player, Kevin Garnett, to Boston. If they’re going to go down this road again, they have to bring back a large haul in order to explain themselves to the fan base.

It’s hard to see that changing from now until draft day, unless the Celtics can find an additional trade partner to bring into the mix, or wait for the ‘Wolves to lower their asking price, which does not seem like a possibility at the moment.

In Minnesota, the mood is understandably one of frustration. The team is about to see another superstar leave them for greener pastures, and Love’s visit to Boston did not go over well locally. Chip Scoggins of The Star Tribune had some strong words for Love:

He seemingly wants it both ways. He reportedly wants out of here, but he doesn’t want to request a trade and use the kind of strong-armed tactics that earned Dwight Howard scorn in Orlando. As if this passive-aggressive approach is going to make fans feel better, or less angry. People who know Love well say he’s very image-conscious, to the degree that he takes note of everything that’s said and written about him. He’s not earning himself much good will locally right now.

Aside from Boston, the Sacramento Kings have expressed interest in Love. Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report also noted the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets as potential suitors, and a source told him Love would prefer teaming up with Steph Curry in Golden State if given the choice between the two teams.

We’re still about three weeks away from the draft, so expect serious trade discussions to heat up towards the end of June. At the moment, no front-runner has emerged and the Celtics don’t look like they have the assets to position themselves as the leading contender for Love’s services.

