Hornets Unveil New Home & Away Alternate Uniforms

06.19.14

These are good times for the Charlotte Hornets. The organization is coming off its second most successful season in history, Michael Jordan is spear-heading an aggressive offseason approach, and the re-branding to Charlotte’s beloved nickname from soon-to-be-forgotten Bobcats is finally in full swing. The Hornets took another step in their new direction today, unveiling the team’s three new uniforms to be worn in the 2014-2015 season.

Charlotte’s new uniforms draw heavily from those worn during the former Hornets’ heyday in the 1990s. The team will dress in white for home games, purple for away games, and teal alternate jerseys for select matchups. A full, detailed gallery of Charlotte’s uniforms can be found here.

Al Jefferson, Kemba Walker, and Gerald Henderson were on-hand for the display, and certainly seemed impressed by their team’s new style.

While we miss the heavy pin-stripes worn by Larry Johnson and company two decades ago, we agree that these jerseys are a nice, nice look. Buzz City is finally back.

What do you think of Charlotte’s new jerseys?

