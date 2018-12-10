Jim Boylen Called The Bulls’ Attempt To No-Show Practice A ‘Blessing’

12.10.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Chicago Bulls are on their second coach of the season and just lost a game by 56 points on Saturday. It was a bad enough performance that new coach Jim Boylen called a Sunday practice that some players reportedly wanted to not show up at.

Tensions were eased over the course of a two-hour long meeting and things are apparently calming down in Chicago, but not without Boylen and some Bulls players having to explain exactly what’s going on with a team that was never healthy to start the season and saw a coach leave just as things were starting to get better.

Bulls beat writer K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reported on Monday that Boylen passionately defended himself and his wanting to hold heavy practices to get the Bulls out of their current funk. In fact, Boylen called it a “blessing” because it will help the team trust him in the long run.

TOPICS#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHICAGO BULLSJim Boylen

