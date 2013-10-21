Chris Paul Looks Like He’s In Midseason Form

We’re inside 10 days until opening night, but when the Clippers took on the Nuggets on Saturday night, Chris Paul seemed to think the regular season had already started. Paul played 42 minutes, scored 40 points and was just 3 rebounds short of a triple-double.

Paul wasn’t light’s out from beyond the arc on his big night, either. He went just 2-for-5 from deep, but he got to the line for 13 free throws and made 12 of them. He also maneuvered laterally into the elbow area for a few of those slinky midrange jumpers he loves. Just check out his shot chart for the night:

Paul even shook Andre Miller so bad on this crossover, the 37-year-old Miller might be looking for a retirement home soon.

CP3 played 42 minutes in a preseason game, which is probably a record since his first major knee surgery. Besides the scoring, Paul also dished 11 dimes and had 7 rebounds as the Clippers won 118-111. Maybe Doc Rivers kept him in as punishment for his 5 turnovers? Or maybe Doc wanted to make sure his franchise cornerstone could carry the load during a season where the new Clippers coach is hoping not just Clippers posters replace Laker banners, but that a Clippers championship banner does.

If any player in a Clippers uniform deserves their own likeness in the rafters at Staples, it’s Paul.

