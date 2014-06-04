Chris Paul’s Favorite Gift? An Autographed Photo Of 1990s Star Tiffani Thiessen

Los Angeles Clippers All-Star point guard Chris Paul is known for his fiery disposition. Perhaps no player in the NBA is more hyper-competitive than Paul, whose theatrical antics on the floor often make him the subject of heated debate among league followers. But CP3’s off-court persona is far more measured, as his most cherished birthday gift clearly shows.

Paul turned 29 years-old back on May 6th, but only revealed his favorite present – an autographed photo of former Saved by the Bell star Tiffani Thiesen, of course – to his 1.6 million Instagram followers this morning. Here’s Paul’s adoring caption along with the picture itself:

This is easily one of the best Bday gifts I’ve ever received in my 29yrs on this Earth!!! #KellyKapowski #My1stLove #WeWereTogether #SheJustDidntKnowIt #CuzImSavedByTheBell

It’s heartening to know that even future Hall-of-Famers weren’t immune to Thiesen’s charms as cheerleader “Kelly Kapowski” on the hit 1990s teen sitcom. Paul’s physical stature has long endeared him to NBA fans, who find it easy to see flashes of themselves in a 6-foot superstar. That he still holds a candle for Thiesen, too, will only further widespread recognition of the supposed parallels between Paul and the everyman.

Still jealous of Zack Morris, CP3? Can’t say we blame you.

