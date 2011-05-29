Cleveland Sets Their Sights On Both Irving & Williams

In some news that shouldn’t really be a surprise considering how putrid their roster is, the Cavs are possibly looking to trade up to grab the second pick in the NBA Draft. If you’re keeping track, that would leave them with the top two picks in the whole thing, which they would then probably use to take Kyrie Irving and Derrick Williams. How would it happen? With a three-team deal involving Detroit and Minnesota. The Cavs would bring in Rip Hamilton and his mighty contract which would be absorbed in the trade exemption from the LeBron trade. They would also get the Pistons’ eighth pick and send that pick, along with the fourth pick to the Wolves for the second pick. Rip must be feeling blessed right now. Cleveland would buy him out and he would be free to sign anywhere. But four years ago, if you had bet this dude he would one day become useful only for the day his contract ran out, would he have bet his contract with Jordan? In fact, the Cavs have tried to trade for him a few times, only so they can say “Hey, good to meet you Rip!” and then tell him 22 minutes later, “Oh wait, we forgot to tell you. We want to buy you out” … Perhaps Chicago would be interested if that all went down. They’re in need of a two guard, and the pickings are slim this summer … Whether he wins a ring this year or not, Jason Kidd says he wants to keep playing through his current contract and possibly longer. We aren’t even remotely surprised. He’ll probably be saying the same thing in 2015 … The best part of this whole LeBron/MJ/Scottie thing was definitely the First Take segment with Skip and Stephen A. There’s only one man on this planet that can put the idiotic things Skip is prone to say in the background, and that’s Stephen A. That dude is a human blow horn. We missed him … In an effort to try to drag as much out of this as we can, let’s revisit what Skip had to say about Pippen. Is he a top 50 player of all-time? Skip said no. Stephen A. nearly choked on his cheesesteak when he heard that one. It’s interesting. During the second three-peat, Pippen was considered – by a lot of people – the second-best player in the league. So if he isn’t top 50 now, what does that say about the era? … By the way, when told of what Pippen said, LeBron said he was humbled, but isn’t there yet … First Brandon Roy. Now this. After the surprising move to get rid of GM Rich Cho, the Blazers aren’t in any rush. With the draft approaching rapidly, the team says it’s willing to wait it out and aren’t immediately seeking a replacement. It’s highly unlikely they hire someone before the draft. Yeah, you do that. That’s a good idea. At least last year, they actually had a GM working the draft, even though they had just recently fired him and turned him into a puppet … Thunder coach Scott Brooks‘ contract runs out after next season. When asked about a contract extension, GM Sam Presti said that while he couldn’t directly comment, he does want to keep the coach around. Brooks was heavily criticized for his late-game playoff sets. But, he’s growing just as his team is. Will he eventually get it or is this a case of someone getting a young team to the doorstep before another more established coach comes in to take them over the top? … We’re out like the Blazers.
The Blazers seem to be almost as bad as the Clippers when it comes to being dumbasses. They need to fire their entire medical/trainer staff and get new guys, off craigslist or monster.com if they need to. They got guys who aren’t even in their prime considering fucking retirement and looking older than dirt, wtf?
They always seem to just fuck shit up, and turn their potential into notential, it’s insane.
David Kahn is the worst. Doesn’t he know that trading down from the top 3/5 never works out
Over the last 10 years here are the teams that have done it
2008 minnesota trade Pick 3 OJ mayo for Kevin love, Find out he cant play with Al Jefferson and Lose him for nothing.
2006 Chicago trade Pick 2 LaMarcus Aldridge to Portland for Tyrus thomas and a 2nd round pick, thomas plays for charlotte now
2005 Portland trade Pick 3 Deron Williams(chris paul was still available) to Utah for Martell webster, Linas Klezia and not much else
Kahhhhhhhhnnnnnnnnn
If i were Cleveland i would wait till after the draft. pick at 1 and 4 then take on rip and get a pistions pick in next years draft
Kahn is a good GM. Kevin Love is better than OJ Mayo by a mile, and probably better than Al Jefferson already. Rubio? We’ll see…
Pippen is DEFINITELY top 50 all time.
It’s a garbage draft. Garbage. Get out of it if you can. You don’t want to be on the hook for anyone not named Irving or dude from Arizona. Even then, it’s a risk, but a low cost one.
Sorry JD, the OJ for Love trade was better for Minny. Al Jefferson, ShmAl Jefferson. Overrated big time. Big contract, terrible defense… If he could do anything other than score from one block, he would have stayed, but he can’t. How can you not play with Kevin Love?!?!?! Seriously. All he does is rebound and sit at the 3 point line. If he scores in the post it’s off of a rebound! The reason they only got 2 first round picks for Jefferson is that nobody wanted to give anything up for him. Bum knee, limited, albeit effective, offensive game, big $$$. The other ones are bad though.
Cleveland is trying to make some weird NBA2K moves it seems. They may as well go young and see what happens though.
if it’s just about the medical staff, those blazers’ players need to go to phoenix…
wait… trading mayo for love was mchale’s work, right?
Sooo… What does the Piston get out of the trade? Except Rip off the books? Some picks in NEXT years draft would be nice.. Next years draft looks nice
The words LeBron and “humble” in the same sentence? Even better, the word “humbled” actually coming out THE BRON’s mouth? HAHAHAHA
WTF? The end of the world must really be near.
In a way, thank Scottie for saying what he said. He gave us something to talk about during these slow ass days before the Finals.
…”Portland, where knees go to die”
It’s fun to consider, but has already been shot down by Pistons writers and dismissed as “bogus” by a source in Cleveland.
…kind of like the rumors ‘bieber newz’ was a male…
The Blazers were on the right track (on paper their roster is more than solid, and Aldridge looks like a stud) but train is now looking derailed like a mug)
As for the Cavs, even if the rumor was proved to be false, you have to believe they are open to listening to trade offers. Those offers, should exclude JJ Hickson if possible. I’m not saying he’s going to be the next Amare, but he looks like a decent building block, who’s coming off just his 3rd season. I don’t think many in the draft have his upside.
@ #10 Hilarious!!
Cant wait for the chip to start.Even though its gonna be fast.Bron in 5.Let the domination begin!Right on track to get as many rings as the boy…..
If Cleveland got 1,4,8 why wouldn’t they just get: Irving, Kanter and Burks? There is an abundance of talented SFs in next years draft. They could potentially end up with say Harrison Barnes as their SF.
I’m not the biggest Kanter fan, I think he’ll bust but you can take that risk when you have 3 top 10 picks and I think Burks and Irving are the two safest picks in the draft.
Kanter/Burks>>>Williams… end of story.
Scottie Pippen is EASILY top 50, anyone who thinks differently should have their license to watch and talk about basketball revoked.
Silkk – LOL!! I can’t believe I never put 2 and 2 together. I helped a buddy of mine move up there a few years back. Came home, blew out my left knee. Go up 3 years later to visit, come home, right knee gone. I knew I hated that place.
everyone agrees this is a thin draft, and everyone agrees that after kyrie irving and derrick williams, the dropoff is immense. cavs trying to get both is the draft equivalent of all-in, and makes perfect sense, UNLESS they were going to try to move the picks for a franchise player…which isn’t gonna happen this year cos of the potential lock-out, is it? smart move by the cavs, first time in a long time saying this isn’t an oxymoron.
hey ‘that’s whats up’, i never had beef with you. yet, you make fun of me. isn’t that kind of weird? i dunno what your deal is. smh..
by the way AUSTIN BURTON, a report came out today where jim buss said :”Looking back on it, we should have contacted Kobe”
i guess some people, even power hungry guys like jim buss can turn things around. maybe he just didnt want beef with the star player. who knows. wonder how kobe will respond to that.
i just thought u should know cuz i kinda want to read an article on it. well write one. chop chop. lol jk jk
^^^
[sports.espn.go.com]
….(crickets chirping)……
I don’t see the Pistons going through with this..
Though no can know either way, there seems to be a lot of speculation that the next CBA will incorporate some kind of amnesty clause (goodbye Travis Outlaw from my New Jersey Nets!) If the Pistons trade Rip and their #8 for peanuts, only to find out that they could have kept the #8 and then cut him with no repercussions, boy there are going to be a lot of upset Detroit fans.
ladies pip is top 20 if not in the dicussion of top 10
o
LMAO @ TWU. HAHA!
I’m calling beiber “Tits” from now on. I hope it catch on.
Hey Tits. Stop trying to be funny. It’s not your sort of thing. Go back to being obnoxious and post your goofy anecdotes. That’s your niche. Thanks Tits.
I hope the Cavs can get Irving and Williams. If the Cavs get Williams I hope he wears #23.
jay are you that insecure that you choose to make fun of some1 who had no problems with you to make yourself seem more superior? sounds pretty bad on your part. i don’t know why i’ve become the spotlight of your life that you hope that a nickname ‘catches on’. sounds like you r seeking other men’s approval for your lust to have something ‘catch on’. y do u seek acceptance? are you not as popular as you want to be? do you hide in front of your laptop making fun of people you dont know? the only thing you know about me is my internet dime comment name. and yet you choose to involve yourself in drama stemming from ‘that’s what’s up’ ignorant comment. you seek acceptance from other men is sad and makes you a follower. that is pathetic.
beiber newz,
how did you pick your name, just a big justin beiber fan?
^^ wow. ur actually the 1st person to ask.
well…..actually, i chose the name beiber because at the time he was hotter than spicy fried chicken dipped in hot sauce engulfed in satan’s booty chillin in a volcano pit.
so it was more of an ‘ochocinco publicity stunt” type thing.
i’m not a beiber fan, don’t know any of his songs. i know only one line of his (I WILL NEVER SAY NEVERRRRR, I WILL FIGHT) because of his commercials for his movie, which i didnt view.
and it’s crazy how much HATE i recieved simply because of a name !!!
like, i never came at ANYBODY WRONG. in fact i praise guys when something they say is funny. i tty to engage articles by stating news i hear. i’m pretty much decent enuff to be a good commenter. never try to start problems.
but because i chose the name “beiber” i was automatically hated and everything i said was mocked. well not everything but the majority. it really didnt bother me but it’s jus wierd how people can judge people off a name (or race)
this whole “beiber newz” experience can be a nice school project.