Cleveland Sets Their Sights On Both Irving & Williams

In some news that shouldn’t really be a surprise considering how putrid their roster is, the Cavs are possibly looking to trade up to grab the second pick in the NBA Draft. If you’re keeping track, that would leave them with the top two picks in the whole thing, which they would then probably use to take Kyrie Irving and Derrick Williams. How would it happen? With a three-team deal involving Detroit and Minnesota. The Cavs would bring in Rip Hamilton and his mighty contract which would be absorbed in the trade exemption from the LeBron trade. They would also get the Pistons’ eighth pick and send that pick, along with the fourth pick to the Wolves for the second pick. Rip must be feeling blessed right now. Cleveland would buy him out and he would be free to sign anywhere. But four years ago, if you had bet this dude he would one day become useful only for the day his contract ran out, would he have bet his contract with Jordan? In fact, the Cavs have tried to trade for him a few times, only so they can say “Hey, good to meet you Rip!” and then tell him 22 minutes later, “Oh wait, we forgot to tell you. We want to buy you out” … Perhaps Chicago would be interested if that all went down. They’re in need of a two guard, and the pickings are slim this summer … Whether he wins a ring this year or not, Jason Kidd says he wants to keep playing through his current contract and possibly longer. We aren’t even remotely surprised. He’ll probably be saying the same thing in 2015 … The best part of this whole LeBron/MJ/Scottie thing was definitely the First Take segment with Skip and Stephen A. There’s only one man on this planet that can put the idiotic things Skip is prone to say in the background, and that’s Stephen A. That dude is a human blow horn. We missed him … In an effort to try to drag as much out of this as we can, let’s revisit what Skip had to say about Pippen. Is he a top 50 player of all-time? Skip said no. Stephen A. nearly choked on his cheesesteak when he heard that one. It’s interesting. During the second three-peat, Pippen was considered – by a lot of people – the second-best player in the league. So if he isn’t top 50 now, what does that say about the era? … By the way, when told of what Pippen said, LeBron said he was humbled, but isn’t there yet … First Brandon Roy. Now this. After the surprising move to get rid of GM Rich Cho, the Blazers aren’t in any rush. With the draft approaching rapidly, the team says it’s willing to wait it out and aren’t immediately seeking a replacement. It’s highly unlikely they hire someone before the draft. Yeah, you do that. That’s a good idea. At least last year, they actually had a GM working the draft, even though they had just recently fired him and turned him into a puppet … Thunder coach Scott Brooks‘ contract runs out after next season. When asked about a contract extension, GM Sam Presti said that while he couldn’t directly comment, he does want to keep the coach around. Brooks was heavily criticized for his late-game playoff sets. But, he’s growing just as his team is. Will he eventually get it or is this a case of someone getting a young team to the doorstep before another more established coach comes in to take them over the top? … We’re out like the Blazers.

