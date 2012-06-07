Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ‘Americana’

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Converse
06.07.12 6 years ago
As we’ve said before, it’s the summer. You gotta come with the fresh gear, and Converse is thankfully coming through with some dope new sneaker designs for any hipsters waiting to fill out their shoe closet. This isn’t the first time the company has done stuff USA-related, but you can never go wrong with the Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars. The “Americana” collection features eight new designs that range from dull colors to outlandish blue, red and white, with elaborate quilted construction and typical canvas uppers on the more modern styles.

Head over to the Converse e-store to grab your pair.

via Sneakernews.com

Hit page 2 for more sneakers…

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Converse
TAGSCONVERSEConverse Chuck Taylor All StarStyle - Kicks and Gear

