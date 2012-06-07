Converse Chuck Taylor All Star ‘Americana’

As we’ve said before, it’s the summer. You gotta come with the fresh gear, andis thankfully coming through with some dope new sneaker designs for any hipsters waiting to fill out their shoe closet. This isn’t the first time the company has done stuff USA-related, but you can never go wrong with the Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars. The “Americana” collection features eight new designs that range from dull colors to outlandish blue, red and white, with elaborate quilted construction and typical canvas uppers on the more modern styles.

