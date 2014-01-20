Video: Kevin Durant Pocket-Passing

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Kevin Durant #GIFs
01.20.14 5 years ago

Thunder forward Kevin Durant has had quite a weekend. He dropped a career-high on Friday, and led the Thunder to another win over the Kings on Sunday night with, not just an efficient shooting performance, but an all-around game that showed off his passing ability, too, with nine dimes. Two of those assists featured pretty pocket passes for layups.

Both pocket passes came after Nick Collison set pin-down screens on Durant’s defender. After Durant collects the pass on the right wing, Collison rolls to the hoop, and Durant finds him for the layup. On one of them, KD doesn’t even dribble as Collison slips the screen to score the reverse layup.

KD also had 30 points on another ridiculous shooting line: 10-of-15, and the Thunder won easily, 108-93, despite a career-high 38 points by Isaiah Thomas.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Kevin Durant#GIFs
TAGSDimeMaggifsKEVIN DURANTNICK COLLISONOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERSACRAMENTO KINGS

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP