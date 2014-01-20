Video: Kevin Durant Pocket-Passing

Thunder forward Kevin Durant has had quite a weekend. He dropped a career-high on Friday, and led the Thunder to another win over the Kings on Sunday night with, not just an efficient shooting performance, but an all-around game that showed off his passing ability, too, with nine dimes. Two of those assists featured pretty pocket passes for layups.

Both pocket passes came after Nick Collison set pin-down screens on Durant’s defender. After Durant collects the pass on the right wing, Collison rolls to the hoop, and Durant finds him for the layup. On one of them, KD doesn’t even dribble as Collison slips the screen to score the reverse layup.

KD also had 30 points on another ridiculous shooting line: 10-of-15, and the Thunder won easily, 108-93, despite a career-high 38 points by Isaiah Thomas.

