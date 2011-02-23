Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 2.23

Beast of the Night: Brandon Jennings finished with 27 points, three rebounds, seven assists, three steals, two blocks and two three-pointers last night. He shot 41 percent (7-17) from the field, 92 percent (11-12) from the free-throw line and had just one turnover. Jennings has been pretty solid for much of this month so far, but his Achilles heel continues to be his poor shooting from the field. This isn’t going to change anytime soon.
Lines for Discussion:
D.J. Augustin: 8-15 FG (53%), 5-5 FT (100%), 2 threes, 23 Pts, 1 Reb, 8 Ast; The All-Star weekend did him good. If he was dropped in your league, don’t hesitate to pick him up. Augustin’s wrist seems fine now, making him a good bet to finish the season on a high note.
Aaron Brooks: 2-9 FG (22%), 4-4 FT (100%), 1 three, 9 Pts, 4 Reb, 6 Ast, 2 Stl, 3 TO; Truth be told, this was actually one of Brooks’ better lines this month. He remains a frustrating guy to own â€“ a bit too valuable to drop, but way too unreliable to play. If you’re in a shallower league and there’s a hot player (e.g., Ty Lawson) sitting in your free-agent pool, don’t hesitate to make the swap.
J.R. Smith: 9-22 FG (41%), 2-2 FT (100%), 6 threes, 26 Pts, 8 Reb, 5 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 TO; He played a season-high 42:22 for the short-handed Nuggets and put up a great line. That said, excitement about a turnaround post-Carmelo Anthony should be held in check for now. Once Danilo Gallinari and Wilson Chandler arrive to clog up that roster, Smith will have a tougher time doing this kind of thing on a consistent basis. Smith also remains a candidate to be dealt before Thursday’s trade deadline.
Arron Afflalo: 7-12 FG (58%), 4-6 FT (67%), 3 threes, 21 Pts, 5 Reb, 5 Ast, 1 TO; Afflalo has been one of the unheralded heroes of the season so far, and with Anthony shipped out of town, he has a good shot at boosting his fantasy value for the remainder of the season. Don’t expect this kind of line every night, but Afflalo should be a more reliable player going forward.
O.J. Mayo: 8-14 FG (57%), 3-5 FT (60%), 2 threes, 21 Pts, 3 Reb, 1 Stl, 3 TO; Pardon this fantasy owner if he’s still not sold on a comeback for Mayo, but this line sure was nice. He remains a sixth man for the Grizzlies, but should be more reliable down the stretch with Rudy Gay out.
Kevin Garnett: 11-16 FG (69%), 2-2 FT (100%), 24 Pts, 12 Reb, 6 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 Blk, 1 TO; This was a huge line from KG. But the rain on this parade is knowing that he’ll likely get rest down the stretch, which means that his owners should consider selling high on him sooner than later.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Josh Howard: 14 Pts, 5 Reb, 3 Ast, 2 TO; Howard remains an appealing option, especially with Rashard Lewis struggling with a bum knee. Of course, Howard has a weak knee of his own, which is the main reason why owners should be keep their expectations in check if they choose to take a chance on him.
Nazr Mohammed: 8 Pts, 14 Reb; Mohammed is fine to consider in deeper leagues, but if you’re in a normal-sized league, there’s nothing to see here.
Chuck Hayes: 8 Pts, 8 Reb, 4 Ast, 1 Stl; He did this in just 15:14 of work. Hayes was dropped in a lot of leagues before the break, but he’s a solid guy to at least stash if you can spare the room.
Will Bynum: 21 Pts, 1 three, 2 Reb, 6 Ast; Bynum continues to put up usable numbers and is definitely worth a look if you need points, assists and steals. He’s also shooting 52 percent from the field and 86 percent from the line this month.
Greg Monroe: 12 Pts, 12 Reb, 1 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk; He’s not going to anchor most teams’ frontlines, but Monroe remains a solid guy to stash if you need a big man.
Samuel Dalembert: 18 Pts, 13 Reb, 2 Ast; Great line from Dalembert, but he hasn’t blocked a shot in five of his last six games.
Jermaine Taylor: 13 Pts, 1 three, 2 Reb, 1 Stl, 2 TO; With Tyreke Evans out a while, Taylor makes for a sneaky stash if you can spare a roster spot in deeper leagues.
Ty Lawson: 21 Pts, 1 threes, 5 Reb, 7 Ast, 6 Stl, 4 TO; If he’s available, pick him up. It’s as simple as that.
Tony Allen: 26 Pts, 8 Reb, 2 Ast, 1 Stl, 2 TO; With Gay out, Allen should be a solid guy to own the rest of the way.
Sam Young: 10 Pts, 7 Reb, 2 Ast, 2 Stl, 2 Blk, 2 TO; See above.
Injuries:
Mo Williams (ankle): didn’t practice Monday, questionable tonight
Mike Miller (head): could return Thursday
Marcus Camby (knee): doubtful for tonight
Brandon Roy (knees): game-time decision tonight
Sean Marks (hand): day-to-day
Reggie Evans (foot): will rejoin the team today, but he isn’t expected to play tonight
Ronnie Price (toe): doubtful tonight
Raja Bell (calf): should play tonight
Andrei Kirilenko (ankle): ditto
Kirk Hinrich (calf): day-to-day
Carl Landry (DNP): held out last night’s game due to trade talks that should send him to New Orleans
Stephen Jackson (hamstring): monitor his status
Tyreke Evans (foot): he’s in a walking boot for the next three weeks
Kendrick Perkins (knee): knocked his left knee last night and left the game early; monitor his status
Joakim Noah (thumb): set to return tonight
For Tonight:
Obviously, all eyes will be on Madison Square Garden tonight. Expect Carmelo Anthony and Chauncey Billups to have decent nights against the Bucks. See how ‘Melo meshes with Amar’e Stoudemire. Also, monitor guys like Landry Fields, Shawne Williams, Bill Walker, Toney Douglas and Roger Mason.
Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.
hey doc, deron williams just got traded to the nets for favors and harris..
The Knicks deal and Tyreke have screwed me and left me starting Felton/Jrue/JWall/Matthews as my guards. I have Odom sitting on my bench backing up Hickson/Beas/Dorell/Amare/Cousins in case of injury. It seems to me like I need to trade Odom for a startable guard. Some willing owners in my league have DeRozan, Stuckey, Lowry, Udrih, and Nick Young. So who do I offer Odom for? Or can I make it on the guys I have. (it’s a points-league where categories don’t matter, btw)
Second option: Drop Ty Thomas from my bench and pick up T-Allen, Mayo, J-Taylor, Harden, WBynum, Batum, or Dunleavy. Would any of those guys be more startable than Mr. Backup, Ray Felton?
Thanks as always, Doc!
yoo doc whats goin on….what u think of this trade:
my: manu, b.davis, david lee
for his: ty lawson, al horford, pau gasol
my team is Jrue/b.davis/steph curry
monta/manu/pierce/durant
scole/lee/noah/marc gasol/mcgee/ryan anderson
figured I could sell high on manu and get 2 top-3 big men to go with noah and scola..what are ur thoughts? thanks as always
@Doc,
the trade whirlwind is no joke this season! hard to figure out what to do to tweak rosters…
finally dropped andris last night and picked up george hill… tmac is on waivers and i’m hoping to drop boobie (punting points, need stats) taking a chance on mo will until the trade deadline passes unless there’s a ‘gotta have’ within: will bynum, chuck hayes, afflalo, OJ, or josh howard?
current roster:
kidd/rondo/mowill/ghill/boobie
jrich/turk/dirk/brand/horford
frye/ibaka
With D-Will gone, do you Earl Watson is a good pick up?
oh, and one more… how is wes johnson’s value effected now that corey brewer is out?
@Conrad: Lowry is the most appealing of those dudes for Odom. I’d rather drop TT for Allen. Felton could still have decent value, since he’ll apparently play alongside Lawson at times.
@the truth: I love that deal for you.
@hakasan: Great swap for Hill. Afflalo’s the closest guy to being a must-have right now. Wes will be good whenever Webster sits out with that lingering back issue. Otherwise, he’s about the same, which is to say, he remains mostly unappealing.
@RealOne: In deeper leagues, yes. He’s worth consideration in others. Good thinking.
Thanks Doc,
James Harden or Aaron Affalo?
Hey Doc,
First timer.. I’m pretty stacked at PF/C.. and I’m having a hard time deciding who to start today.. I currently have Boozer, Bargnani, Zbo starting but i have Bogut and E. Brand on the bench. That sound good to you?
Also as far as PG I’m starting CP3 and Westbrook, and have J. Kidd on the bench..
I guess I feel like Bogut and/or J. Kidd might be able to take advantage of the short handed teams they are playing tonight. What do you think?
@hakasan: Afflalo, all the way.
@KOB12: Welcome! Sorry that I’m late with my response. I hope you made good choices.