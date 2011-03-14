Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.14 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Monta Ellis averaged 27.5 points, four rebounds, eight assists, 2.5 steals, one block and 3.5 threes in his two games over the weekend. He shot 54 percent from the field, 86 percent from the line and averaged 3.5 turnovers in that stretch. Ellis hit a career-high seven three-pointers and played all 53 minutes of an overtime victory over the Magic on Friday night. He has been a top-15 stud all season long and has held up well despite playing heavy minutes once again.

Lines for Discussion:

Kris Humphries (3/11): 8-8 FG (100%), 3-3 FT (100%), 19 Pts, 20 Reb, 1 Stl, 4 TO; If you play in a league without turnovers, this was just about a perfect fantasy line. Humphries has been doing his best Kevin Love impression, notching six consecutive double-doubles. He’s also racked up eight blocks in his four games so far in March. With the Nets boasting one of the best fantasy playoff schedules in the league, Humphries should have little trouble finishing 2010-11 on a high note.

Dorell Wright (3/11): 12-17 FG (71%), 8 threes, 32 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 TO; Wright has had his share of struggles lately, but this was a loud line to remind owners of how valuable he’s been this season. He’s worked himself into a strong keeper in most leagues and won’t be sneaking up on anyone come next fall.

John Wall (3/12): 9-23 FG (39%), 7-10 FT (70%), 25 Pts, 7 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Wall has produced just about what many of us expected heading into this season. He’s averaged nice numbers across the board, but has been weak in field-goal percentage, threes made and turnovers. Expect him to shore up those weaknesses a bit next season.

Marcus Thornton (3/12): 11-19 FG (58%), 1-2 FT (50%), 2 threes, 25 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl; With still no word about a solid timetable for Tyreke Evans‘ return to the Kings’ rotation, it looks like Thornton’s huge fantasy surge in recent weeks should hold steady for the foreseeable future.

Chris Paul (3/12): 13-21 FG (62%), 6-7 FT (86%), 1 three, 33 Pts, 7 Reb, 15 Ast, 5 Stl, 2 TO; It seems like those two games off due to a concussion gave Paul some good rest. His lines have been a bit sluggish (by his standards) lately, but his brief rest could be just the spark he and his fantasy owners were looking for.

Shawn Marion (3/12): 11-20 FG (55%), 3-4 FT (75%), 25 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Marion has looked like his old self in his past two games. He’s started the last three games for the Mavs thanks to Peja Stojakovic‘s absence, and should remain a solid play so long as he keeps that spot.

J.R. Smith (3/12): 11-22 FG (50%), 9 threes, 31 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Not bad for fewer than 30 minutes of work. The nine threes he hit in this game matched the total number of threes he made in his previous seven games. This is hot-and-cold Smith at his finest. The smart money is on a bubble-popping line in his next outing.

Ty Lawson (3/12): 6-11 FG (55%), 3 threes, 15 Pts, 3 Reb, 11 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 TO; He’s tearing it up in March, averaging 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, nine assists, 2.2 steals and 1.6 threes in five games. Lawson is taking full advantage of his starting role and has quashed any fears about how Raymond Felton might take the edge off of his appeal.

Serge Ibaka (3/13): 3-12 FG (25%), 2-2 FT (100%), 8 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Stl, 7 Blk, 1 TO; Ibaka is a blocking powerhouse, and he’ll be just 22 years old at the start of next season. Expect him to dip into double-double territory more often in 2011-12, which could cement him as a top-40 fantasy asset.

Aaron Brooks (3/13): 8-14 FG (57%), 3-5 FT (60%), 19 Pts, 2 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 Stl; Brooks started in place of an injured Steve Nash and put up a solid line. He’ll continue to be good Nash insurance as the season nears its end.

Waiver-Wire Watch:

Tyler Hansbrough: with four straight games with 20+ points and 6+ rebounds and a starting gig under his belt, Psycho T should be owned in your league by now

Ed Davis: he continues to be a solid big man to own, especially in deeper leagues, but his owners should remember that Amir Johnson’s absence has helped Davis’ value recently

Reggie Evans: in his first three games back from his broken foot, Evans has amassed 44 rebounds

Nenad Krstic: landing in Boston has revived Krstic’s fantasy value; he’s averaging 15.7 points and 12.7 rebounds in his last three games

Gerald Henderson: he’s proving to be a reliable scorer and is chipping in elsewhere, though he doesn’t hit threes

Tracy McGrady: it looks like he’s back in the starting lineup for now, which means he’s worth a look

Eric Bledsoe: inconsistency will weigh down his appeal in shallower leagues, but Bledsoe has flashed big lines lately

Jeff Teague: responded to getting a start on Saturday with 24 points, four rebounds, three assists, five steals, three blocks and a three; scoop him up

Jodie Meeks: has scored 11+ points and hit 2+ threes in his last eight games

Courtney Lee: he’s scoring and shooting well so far in March

Injuries:

Kobe Bryant (ankle): game-time decision today

Anthony Carter (illness): day-to-day

Al Horford (ankle): monitor his status

Josh Powell (arrest): arrested after a traffic incident Saturday

Carlos Boozer (ankle): day-to-day

Peja Stojakovic (back): day-to-day

Arron Afflalo (hamstring): practiced for 35 minutes Sunday but is doubtful tonight

Luis Scola (knee): day-to-day

Zydrunas Ilgauskas (foot): day-to-day

J.J. Redick (abdomen): could miss at least one more game

Paul Millsap (knee): day-to-day

Ronnie Price (toe): day-to-day

Francisco Elson (knee): day-to-day

Andray Blatche (shoulder): day-to-day

Steve Nash (groin): not expected to play tonight, but is optimistic about playing Wednesday

Beno Udrih (flu): day-to-day

Amir Johnson (ankle): day-to-day

Corey Maggette (knee): day-to-day

Nicolas Batum (ankle): monitor his status

Tyreke Evans (foot): return remains a mystery that might not happen

Danny Granger (flu): day-to-day

Rudy Gay (shoulder): says he feels pain when he makes sudden movements; day-to-day

Deron Williams (wrist, hand): practiced Sunday; monitor his status

Nick Collison (ankle): day-to-day

For Tonight:

Marcus Thornton should have a nice line against the Warriors tonight.

Brooks should have another solid showing with Nash expected to be out again, as the Suns visit his old team, the Rockets. Vengeance, anyone?