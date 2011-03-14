Daily Fantasy Diagnosis: 3.14 (Weekend Recap)

Weekend Wonder: Monta Ellis averaged 27.5 points, four rebounds, eight assists, 2.5 steals, one block and 3.5 threes in his two games over the weekend. He shot 54 percent from the field, 86 percent from the line and averaged 3.5 turnovers in that stretch. Ellis hit a career-high seven three-pointers and played all 53 minutes of an overtime victory over the Magic on Friday night. He has been a top-15 stud all season long and has held up well despite playing heavy minutes once again.
Lines for Discussion:
Kris Humphries (3/11): 8-8 FG (100%), 3-3 FT (100%), 19 Pts, 20 Reb, 1 Stl, 4 TO; If you play in a league without turnovers, this was just about a perfect fantasy line. Humphries has been doing his best Kevin Love impression, notching six consecutive double-doubles. He’s also racked up eight blocks in his four games so far in March. With the Nets boasting one of the best fantasy playoff schedules in the league, Humphries should have little trouble finishing 2010-11 on a high note.
Dorell Wright (3/11): 12-17 FG (71%), 8 threes, 32 Pts, 6 Reb, 1 TO; Wright has had his share of struggles lately, but this was a loud line to remind owners of how valuable he’s been this season. He’s worked himself into a strong keeper in most leagues and won’t be sneaking up on anyone come next fall.
John Wall (3/12): 9-23 FG (39%), 7-10 FT (70%), 25 Pts, 7 Reb, 8 Ast, 1 Stl, 1 Blk, 4 TO; Wall has produced just about what many of us expected heading into this season. He’s averaged nice numbers across the board, but has been weak in field-goal percentage, threes made and turnovers. Expect him to shore up those weaknesses a bit next season.
Marcus Thornton (3/12): 11-19 FG (58%), 1-2 FT (50%), 2 threes, 25 Pts, 4 Reb, 3 Ast, 3 Stl; With still no word about a solid timetable for Tyreke Evans‘ return to the Kings’ rotation, it looks like Thornton’s huge fantasy surge in recent weeks should hold steady for the foreseeable future.
Chris Paul (3/12): 13-21 FG (62%), 6-7 FT (86%), 1 three, 33 Pts, 7 Reb, 15 Ast, 5 Stl, 2 TO; It seems like those two games off due to a concussion gave Paul some good rest. His lines have been a bit sluggish (by his standards) lately, but his brief rest could be just the spark he and his fantasy owners were looking for.
Shawn Marion (3/12): 11-20 FG (55%), 3-4 FT (75%), 25 Pts, 12 Reb, 2 Blk, 1 TO; Marion has looked like his old self in his past two games. He’s started the last three games for the Mavs thanks to Peja Stojakovic‘s absence, and should remain a solid play so long as he keeps that spot.
J.R. Smith (3/12): 11-22 FG (50%), 9 threes, 31 Pts, 4 Reb, 4 Ast, 2 Stl, 1 TO; Not bad for fewer than 30 minutes of work. The nine threes he hit in this game matched the total number of threes he made in his previous seven games. This is hot-and-cold Smith at his finest. The smart money is on a bubble-popping line in his next outing.
Ty Lawson (3/12): 6-11 FG (55%), 3 threes, 15 Pts, 3 Reb, 11 Ast, 4 Stl, 3 TO; He’s tearing it up in March, averaging 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, nine assists, 2.2 steals and 1.6 threes in five games. Lawson is taking full advantage of his starting role and has quashed any fears about how Raymond Felton might take the edge off of his appeal.
Serge Ibaka (3/13): 3-12 FG (25%), 2-2 FT (100%), 8 Pts, 14 Reb, 2 Stl, 7 Blk, 1 TO; Ibaka is a blocking powerhouse, and he’ll be just 22 years old at the start of next season. Expect him to dip into double-double territory more often in 2011-12, which could cement him as a top-40 fantasy asset.
Aaron Brooks (3/13): 8-14 FG (57%), 3-5 FT (60%), 19 Pts, 2 Reb, 10 Ast, 1 Stl; Brooks started in place of an injured Steve Nash and put up a solid line. He’ll continue to be good Nash insurance as the season nears its end.
Waiver-Wire Watch:
Tyler Hansbrough: with four straight games with 20+ points and 6+ rebounds and a starting gig under his belt, Psycho T should be owned in your league by now
Ed Davis: he continues to be a solid big man to own, especially in deeper leagues, but his owners should remember that Amir Johnson’s absence has helped Davis’ value recently
Reggie Evans: in his first three games back from his broken foot, Evans has amassed 44 rebounds
Nenad Krstic: landing in Boston has revived Krstic’s fantasy value; he’s averaging 15.7 points and 12.7 rebounds in his last three games
Gerald Henderson: he’s proving to be a reliable scorer and is chipping in elsewhere, though he doesn’t hit threes
Tracy McGrady: it looks like he’s back in the starting lineup for now, which means he’s worth a look
Eric Bledsoe: inconsistency will weigh down his appeal in shallower leagues, but Bledsoe has flashed big lines lately
Jeff Teague: responded to getting a start on Saturday with 24 points, four rebounds, three assists, five steals, three blocks and a three; scoop him up
Jodie Meeks: has scored 11+ points and hit 2+ threes in his last eight games
Courtney Lee: he’s scoring and shooting well so far in March
Injuries:
Kobe Bryant (ankle): game-time decision today
Anthony Carter (illness): day-to-day
Al Horford (ankle): monitor his status
Josh Powell (arrest): arrested after a traffic incident Saturday
Carlos Boozer (ankle): day-to-day
Peja Stojakovic (back): day-to-day
Arron Afflalo (hamstring): practiced for 35 minutes Sunday but is doubtful tonight
Luis Scola (knee): day-to-day
Zydrunas Ilgauskas (foot): day-to-day
J.J. Redick (abdomen): could miss at least one more game
Paul Millsap (knee): day-to-day
Ronnie Price (toe): day-to-day
Francisco Elson (knee): day-to-day
Andray Blatche (shoulder): day-to-day
Steve Nash (groin): not expected to play tonight, but is optimistic about playing Wednesday
Beno Udrih (flu): day-to-day
Amir Johnson (ankle): day-to-day
Corey Maggette (knee): day-to-day
Nicolas Batum (ankle): monitor his status
Tyreke Evans (foot): return remains a mystery that might not happen
Danny Granger (flu): day-to-day
Rudy Gay (shoulder): says he feels pain when he makes sudden movements; day-to-day
Deron Williams (wrist, hand): practiced Sunday; monitor his status
Nick Collison (ankle): day-to-day
For Tonight:
Marcus Thornton should have a nice line against the Warriors tonight.
Brooks should have another solid showing with Nash expected to be out again, as the Suns visit his old team, the Rockets. Vengeance, anyone?
nenad playing well is really throwing a wrench to the lines of other celtics players… it seems like opposing teams leave the dude open and play 4 on 5 on the rest of the squad… haha…
what do you think the values of ed davis/reggie evens/amir johnson/james johnson would be on that toronto front line? each of them has produced some great lines lately, but i keep on thinking that we’re 1 game away from each playing less then 25mins/game…
Hey Doc,
Should I drop George Hill, Turk, Millsap, or Baron for Psycho T? Ands whats the word in Gallo?
Thanks
@hakasan: Yeah that frontline, while deep, is cause for concern — mostly for Amir Johnson, Evans and Davis, who play PF, while James Johnson plays some SF. Amir Johnson should get the lion’s share of minutes once he returns, but it could be a revolving door based on who’s hot on what night.
@nbaman: Maybe Hill or Turk for Hansbrough. Gallo looks set to return at the end of the week.
Is it time to pick up Gilbert Arenas? He’s been showing some life recently with the absence of JJ Redick but still only playing 20 something minutes.
Hi Doc,
Dropped Felton for Teague. Thought was Felton couldn’t do much even with Galo & Affalo out. Teague seems like keeping startging job for now. Good move?
What’s your take on Tyrus Thomas. In two games back, he hasn’t done much.
Thanks. Happy Monday.
@Doc,
Thanks, it just seems like Amir Johnson puts ceilings on his playing time by doing the foul defense most of time…
@sweetv0mit: If you have dead weight to swap, sure. He’s still not that appealing though.
@WuMan: Some risk there, but I like it. Teague seems like he has a decent shot at keeping that gig. TT is always a bit appealing, but not too much. I don’t expect him to break out in any big, consistent way this season.
@hakasan: Yep, his foul issues are bothersome, and he’ll have a shorter leash now that that frontcourt is full.
Hey Doc,
Should I drop Rudy Gay(injured)for any of these players: Marcus Thornton, Arenas, R Lewis, Villaneuva or Toney Douglas
Or just hold on to him and wish for the best
Thanks Doc
@atticusmitch: I’d support swapping him out for Thornton. Otherwise, it’s fine to stash him if it won’t kill your standing.
Yeah, I think Saturday’s game was definitely a break-out one for Teague. With Bibby gone to open up play time, and no speed other than Teague on the whole team, Teague should see the court.
While I hated Teague last year, he has improved dramatically this year and the Portland game should give him a nice (and much needed) boost of confidence and playing time. Teague has a pretty ugly looking outside shot, but he must have banged at least 5 dunks Sat. night and he has the makings of, let’s say, a poor man’s Lou Williams.
hey doc, im in the playoffs this week and milsap isnt playing tonight, do u think i shud drop him n pick someone else? and if so who
and what about dwill?
Pelvic Instability – name for fantasy team next year
@Diego: Yep, better late than never for Teague. He was a sleeper this past fall and is finally showing us something. He’ll be an interesting player to gauge for next season’s drafts.
@hollywud15: I’d try to wait on him, unless you’re in a shallow daily-update league. Williams is back and should be fine going forward, especially with a strong playoff schedule.
@dagwaller: True.