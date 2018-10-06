Danny Ainge Believes Kyrie Irving Can Be ‘The Best Player In The World’

It was a big day for Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics. With Irving set to enter free agency next summer, speculation about his future was already running rampant, with one of the more popular theories featuring him teaming up with Jimmy Butler or Kevin Durant in New York when he hits the market in the 2019 offseason.

But Irving unexpectedly put all that conjecture to rest on Friday when he announced his intention to re-sign with the Celtics on a long-term deal when the time comes. He even went so far as to say he wants to see his jersey retired in TD Garden, while managing to get in yet another dig at his former team in Cleveland.

That’s done nothing to quell the rumors about him teaming up with another superstar, however, as the latest rumors contend that he’s spoken to his former Olympic teammate Anthony Davis about the possibility of joining him in Boston. That’s certainly a lofty goal, but Irving and the Celtics aren’t ones to shy away from lofty goals.

