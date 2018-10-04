Kyrie Irving Said He Plans On Re-Signing With The Celtics Next Summer

Getty Image

A major storyline surrounding the Boston Celtics this season is that Kyrie Irving is eligible to become a free agent next summer. He would immediately become one of the biggest names on the market if that would happen, and Irving has already turned down an extension from the Celtics with an eye on a bigger payday next summer.

But amid all of the speculation about where Irving could end up, the Celtics have a built-in advantage, as the team can offer him more money and years than anyone else. Plus Irving has said all the right things whenever free agency has popped up, making it sound like he plans on staying in Boston for a long time.

Thanks to a Celtics fan event on Thursday night at TD Garden, the Celtics and there fans should probably be more optimistic than ever before about Irving sticking around. The All-Star guard told the crowd that it is his intention to re-sign with the team next summer.