Kyrie Irving Said He Plans On Re-Signing With The Celtics Next Summer

Associate Editor
10.04.18

Getty Image

A major storyline surrounding the Boston Celtics this season is that Kyrie Irving is eligible to become a free agent next summer. He would immediately become one of the biggest names on the market if that would happen, and Irving has already turned down an extension from the Celtics with an eye on a bigger payday next summer.

But amid all of the speculation about where Irving could end up, the Celtics have a built-in advantage, as the team can offer him more money and years than anyone else. Plus Irving has said all the right things whenever free agency has popped up, making it sound like he plans on staying in Boston for a long time.

Thanks to a Celtics fan event on Thursday night at TD Garden, the Celtics and there fans should probably be more optimistic than ever before about Irving sticking around. The All-Star guard told the crowd that it is his intention to re-sign with the team next summer.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kyrie Irving#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSKYRIE IRVING

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 2 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Lil Wayne, Tom Petty, And Logic

09.28.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Spesh, The Vandaliers, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

09.28.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP