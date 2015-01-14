Daryl Morey Favorably Compares Basketball Job To Work In Gynecology

Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey is affectionately known as “Dork Elvis.” Given this latest tweet, the notoriously progressive decision-maker seems to live up to the latter portion of that nickname a bit more than the former. Asked by a follower if having a basketball-related job can lead to one growing sick of the game, Morey invoked gynecology to amusingly refute the question’s implication.
…
We’ll let that speak for itself.
