Daryl Morey Favorably Compares Basketball Job To Work In Gynecology

01.14.15 4 years ago

Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey is affectionately known as “Dork Elvis.” Given this latest tweet, the notoriously progressive decision-maker seems to live up to the latter portion of that nickname a bit more than the former. Asked by a follower if having a basketball-related job can lead to one growing sick of the game, Morey invoked gynecology to amusingly refute the question’s implication.

We’ll let that speak for itself.

What do you think?

