Daryl Morey Favorably Compares Basketball Job To Work In Gynecology

Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey is affectionately known as “Dork Elvis.” Given this latest tweet, the notoriously progressive decision-maker seems to live up to the latter portion of that nickname a bit more than the former. Asked by a follower if having a basketball-related job can lead to one growing sick of the game, Morey invoked gynecology to amusingly refute the question’s implication.

No, it is like being a gynecologist, you don't get sick of it RT @chriswk14 does having a job in bball make you sick of watching it? — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) January 14, 2015

We’ll let that speak for itself.

