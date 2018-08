Before the Thunder’s dynamic duo ran roughshod over the bruised and bloodied Clippers in Game 2 Wednesday night, DeAndre Jordan did his flying thing on an alley-oop late in the first quarter.

Watch DJ reach back after catching a lob from Jamal Crawford and slam it down on the rim:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.