The Defensive Concerns Of Kevin Love After He Sits Entire 4th Quarter — Again

On the Friday after Christmas,sat the entire fourth quarter in Cleveland’s second win — over the Magic — in their last 11 outings. Last night against Phoenix, he again sat the entire fourth quarter when the Cavs came back before eventually falling to the Suns, 107-100. As Chris Fedor at Northeast Ohio Media Group notes , this is a bad omen for one-third of Cleveland’s troika of superstars.

The Cavs out-scored Orlando 27-14 in that final session on Dec. 26, and while Love finished with 22 points and seven rebounds, his plus/minus was only 2 — the lowest among the starters and the second-lowest on the team.

Last night he had an abysmal minus-20 plus/minus, by far the worst on the team, and Markieff Morris torched him for a game-high 35 points on 15-for-21 shooting.

Love’s defensive woes were compounded by an off night shooting the ball (just 3-of-11 for nine points), but it’s hard to really ascertain his defensive shortcomings without looking at some film.

Let’s look at his defense in the first half when ‘Kieff first got hot and before David Blatt decided to put Shawn Marion on Morris a couple minutes into the second half:

First, Morris takes Love to the basket and hits a little baseline floater as Kevin flails under the iron:

Then, almost the same thing happens on the next possession. He takes Love down onto the right block and basically fakes like he’s going to go up on the other side of the rim and simply puts in a layup over an impotent Love:

The first three-pointer Morris hits comes when Love helps on a side pick-and-roll action then fails to get back in Morris’ mug despite ample time to do so:

Click to keep reading why Love’s defensive woes are such a big problem in Cleveland…