The Defensive Concerns Of Kevin Love After He Sits Entire 4th Quarter — Again

The Cavs out-scored Orlando 27-14 in that final session on Dec. 26, and while Love finished with 22 points and seven rebounds, his plus/minus was only 2 — the lowest among the starters and the second-lowest on the team.
Last night he had an abysmal minus-20 plus/minus, by far the worst on the team, and Markieff Morris torched him for a game-high 35 points on 15-for-21 shooting.
Love’s defensive woes were compounded by an off night shooting the ball (just 3-of-11 for nine points), but it’s hard to really ascertain his defensive shortcomings without looking at some film.
Let’s look at his defense in the first half when ‘Kieff first got hot and before David Blatt decided to put Shawn Marion on Morris a couple minutes into the second half:
First, Morris takes Love to the basket and hits a little baseline floater as Kevin flails under the iron:
Then, almost the same thing happens on the next possession. He takes Love down onto the right block and basically fakes like he’s going to go up on the other side of the rim and simply puts in a layup over an impotent Love:
The first three-pointer Morris hits comes when Love helps on a side pick-and-roll action then fails to get back in Morris’ mug despite ample time to do so:
They still weren’t getting a lot of stops when it came to defensive rotations…The only stops I noticed was when a Cavs on ball defender (LeBron mainly) took the challenge.
The bigger issue was Kyrie being allowed to run his own offense…I think I even saw LeBron after he got that late and one mouth “Get me the Fing Ball…”
The Cavs go away from the hot hand too often. In the 4th Kyrie had no business driving the offense when LeBron and JR were getting off. And Love would have been a bigger asset in the game than Mike Miller and James Jones…that was a joke
You said @disqus_AxeaRnQetF:disqus. The Cavs really do look messy at the moment and I am not sure Blatt knows how to get through to his players. That trade for Smith however, I think, will just make it harder for him to create something out of this chaos.
I’ve been say that for a while about Kyrie. The brass let him run the place after LeBron left the first time and are paying the price. Unless he does some sort of major screwup or LeBron orders it, he’ll likely stick around.
The only thing missing in this Love pile up is how terrible Kyrie has been as well…erratic offensive decision making, not fighting through screens…no backup PG or wings that add anything…
They just aren’t built to not give max effort and NONE of these guys have looked to be willing to do that this year FOR Blatt at least.
There is no excuse for love not giving effort when he is natrually deficient in size and athleticism…Then he lost even more weight before the season, so now we are seeing him get pushed around a lot more than he previous seasons…His only advantage is stretching the floor and outlet passes if he gets the rebound…It is frustrating to watch and I’m not a Cavs fan.
Good assessment and break down Spencer. We have talked in the forums at naeuseum about the pros/cons of Love’s game and I for one have never been a fan of what he brings. Saw what you want about Bosh, but he at least puts in effort on the defensive end and his length makes him more of a rim protector than Love. Maybe Love was fatigued or maybe Blatt just wants to test out rotations/roles for other players so he has options in the future. But still, no way one of the “big 3” should be sitting in the 4th quarter.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, the Cavs as they are currently constructed won’t win a championship.
True even if the big three were all playing well they still don’t have the depth to compete…with a team like the Spurs, Griz, Warriors…maybe not even the Bulls and Wizards at this point.
I want to see if Doug McBuckets will comeback from injury and add to the Bulls, who needs a shooter as icing on the cake. Wizards just need Otto Porter to give them something, but Rasul Butler has been a major surprise with Porter and Webster being erratic.
And I forgot about the Hawks demanding crisp defensive rotations and principles, which the Cavs struggle with the most.
Trade…Not splashy, but I think would be effective.
Cavs give up Love to Sacramento and get Landry, Thompson, and Sessions in return…
It fills out their roster with pieces that fit and can scrap as well as be useful in offense. Love gets to go where there is enough youth and star power to allow him to do what he do and still have Playoff hopes. Him next to Cousins and Gay in a front court is much better as Cousins isn’t going to let a front line player bully them.
A Love/Cousins front court is a top 3 front court in the league
Kevin Love just seems to be one of those players who just isn’t good at defense. He doesn’t take games off but he may likely never be at one on one defense. He may be the Steve Nash of post players.
At least Nash fought. Love really does look indifferent.
The really funny thing is that Glen Taylor’s warning on him that people wrote off as hating is looking like spot on, at least for now anyway.
cleveland is going to look really bad in a few years for that trade, MN got the better deal out of that one, even if they have to trade Young and bennet for others and get something that works, they’ll be sitting pretty