Who Dekes The Defender Better: Tyreke Evans Or Kyrie Irving?

Last night saw a lot of exciting action. The Bulls handed the Pacers their first defeat of the year and Ryan Anderson scored 26 in his return for New Orleans. But two players made defenders look embarrassing on drives that still have us shaking our heads. The question is whether Tyreke Evans or Kyrie Irving had a better play?

Pelicans $44 million third guard Tyreke Evans has been coming off the bench for a Pelicans team with Eric Gordon and Jrue Holiday as the starting backcourt. Last night, ‘Reke had a couple amazing drives to the bucket that resembled the acrobatic layups we all remember from his 2010 ROY campaign.

Kyrie Irving single-handedly got the Cavs a win over the Wizards with 41 points on 14-of-28 shooting from field. Irving also held John Wall to just 9 points on 2-for-13 shooting (though Wall did have 12 dimes). But Kyrie also had one of those plays where the ball looks like it’s on a string and the defenders are moving around like Kyrie was in a Benny Hill chase scene.

First, we’ll start with Irving.

As you can see, rookie Glenn Rice Jr. gets all twisted around as Irving keeps going behind-his-back before finally switching back over to his left-hand a final time to slip by. Irving then immediately crosses up a helping Jan Vesely on his way to a right-handed floater. Kyrie Irving is a warlock on the court sometimes.

Check out Reke’s amazing spin-move and crossover and-1 finish…