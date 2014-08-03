DeMarcus Cousins Says He “Would Be Crushed” If Cut From National Team

DeMarcus Cousins isn’t Team USA’s conventional big man. Coach Mike Krzyzewski stresses pace and space above all else on both ends of the floor, always preferring a nominal power forward like Carmelo Anthony next to a mobile, intimidating interior presence that impacts the game without the ball. That’s not Cousins, and despite a training camp performance that’s led many to call him the best big on the roster save for Anthony Davis, a recent report suggested recent Select Team call-up Mason Plumlee has a better chance to make the 12-man World Cup roster than he does. In a candid interview with Ailene Voisin of The Sacramento Bee, Cousins acknowledged his style of play is a strange fit for USA Basketball and said he “would be crushed” if not named to the national team.

For you specifically, they want you to dominate the boards, use your physicality to close the lane, and then blend into the offense by making timely passes and taking advantage of scoring opportunities when presented. There are plenty of scorers on the roster, mostly guards and wings.

Yeah, I know when you come (to play for Team USA) your role changes. Me, being a running big man, rim to rim, that doesn’t really play to my advantage. I’m never going to be able to just “wow” you playing that type of way. At times I can play that way. They keep telling me to run, run, run.

What is it like playing for Krzyzewski?

It’s different. I can’t say I can’t run, because at Kentucky we ran. I am not sure know what my role is. I’m still trying to figure out what that means.

(At this point, Cousins’ friend Andrew Rogers joins us and displays tweets from ESPN and other news outlets indicating that Colangelo and Krzyzewski favored Plumlee over Cousins. My sources suggested that the competition among Cousins, Drummond and Plumlee remained wide open and that Friday’s scrimmage and ensuing exhibitions would be crucial. Yet when he saw the tweets, Cousins appeared visibly shaken.)

Have you heard anything about your chances?

Nothing. They don’t really tell us much. I saw Coach K in the elevator, but we just chatted.

How disappointed would you be if you don’t make the team?

I would be crushed. Everyone knows how much I want to do this. This is my third year here (two with Select Team), and I don’t run from any challenge. I would be crushed, but I’m not a quitter. I would come back and try again.