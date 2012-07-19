Dennis Rodman’s Father Had 29 Children With 16 Mothers

07.19.12 6 years ago

Dennis Rodman’s father, artfully named Philander (nope, I didn’t make that up), was separated from Dennis at the tender age of three. He’s lived in the Philippines for more than 50 years, and recently had a reunion with the family he left behind. Here’s the AP with the story:

“Philander Rodman Jr., who has acknowledged fathering 29 children by 16 mothers, says he was happy and surprised that his son agreed to meet him late Wednesday. He tried to meet the basketball Hall of Famer during another game in Manila in 2006.

Philander, who has been living in the Philippines for nearly 50 years, said Thursday he wanted to explain to his son that he didn’t abandon his family in the United States, but they only had time for greetings and handshakes.”

One of those children, according to sources we just made up, may or may not be Shawn Kemp.

For all of Dennis Rodman’s quirks and cross-dressing and general tomfoolery, you have to feel for him on this one. That, for all intents and purposes, he grew up without a male role model and only met his father when basketball brought him to his doorstep.

h/t AP, via Ball Don’t Lie

What do you think?

Follow Dylan on Twitter at @DylanTMurphy.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSDENNIS RODMANDimeMagPhilander Rodman

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 21 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP