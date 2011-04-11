While we were looking for an clip that compiled Derrick Rose‘s layup-line 39-point onslaught against the Orlando Magic yesterday, we came across this high school mix of Rose just beasting kids. The dunks in the first minute alone will make you want to duck and run for cover.
Derrick Rose Incredible High School Highlight Mix
While we were looking for an clip that compiled Derrick Rose‘s layup-line 39-point onslaught against the Orlando Magic yesterday, we came across this high school mix of Rose just beasting kids. The dunks in the first minute alone will make you want to duck and run for cover.
Haaaa Memories……and he still doin this till this day.
quick. talented. explosive.
dat boy cooooold
You guys seriously need a “Submit” tool for your fans to send you stuff. Check out this trick basketball video:
[www.youtube.com]
you can see how much his shooting form has improved, he works hard to get to where he is right now, not just talent
Wow.
Retrospect is pretty funny. Remember there was a bit of a debate who should go 1st? It doesn’t matter if Beasley ever reaches his ceiling of potential, he will never be the stud that is D-Rose.
Sick like da FLU & Crazzy like da glue!!!!
Great Mix! The more and more I see / hear about this guy, the more I respect him. He’s a leader… not a follower! Hope he has a great career in Chicago!!!
I agree man…It’s amazing the way Rose just keeps getting better and better. The previous years’ losses have just fed his experience and growth.
Gotta love dude’s demeanor as well. Ice. Not to run with a cliche, but he’s never too high, never too low. You just kinda get that feeling that dude will have his moments come this playoffs where HE will be the one hitting those game-series-clinching winners.
that has to be the first mix tape that i could actually watch and LISTEN to all the way to the end.
rose deserves MVP this year.
Dude’s game is curdled milk, just disgusting.