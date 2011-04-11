Derrick Rose Incredible High School Highlight Mix

#Video #Derrick Rose
04.11.11 7 years ago 10 Comments

While we were looking for an clip that compiled Derrick Rose‘s layup-line 39-point onslaught against the Orlando Magic yesterday, we came across this high school mix of Rose just beasting kids. The dunks in the first minute alone will make you want to duck and run for cover.

TOPICS#Video#Derrick Rose
TAGSDERRICK ROSEDimeMagFeatured GalleryReal Storiesvideo

