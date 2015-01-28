Derrick Rose Says “My Game Is Coming Back Slowly” After OT Game-Winner

The Warriors-Bulls game last night started at a frenetic pace. Derrick Rose connected on a pair of three-pointers early. Then there was a brief return to his historic levels on Friday for Klay Thompson, who started 6-of-6 and had 15 before the six minute mark. Things settled down after that, but amped up for an overtime session that culminated with Rose hitting the game winner with seven seconds left.

Chicago’s 2011 MVP continues to slog his way back to his prior preeminence. It took him 33 shots to score a team-high 30 points and he attempted 12 three-pointers while knocking down just 13-of-33 shots overall (4/12 3pt). Conversely, Klay needed 27 for his own 30.

On Chicago’s final possession, Klay played Rose almost perfectly, but the shorter Bulls guard pulled up to knock down the jumper right in Klay’s eye.

Rose was optimistic about his progress after the game as he told K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune (Insider only):

“I’m finally catching a better rhythm, getting in better condition,” Rose said. “My game is coming back slowly.” […] “I have a lot of confidence in my game,” Rose said. “I’m smarter. I’m picking and choosing when to score and I’m letting the game come to me instead of going out there and just shooting up shots. I have a lot of game that I haven’t touched yet.”

While Rose and Tom Thibodeau both said he needs to be more aggressive, Rose didn’t go to the free throw line once on Tuesday and he committed a career-high 11 turnovers. So while the Bulls got the win and Rose made the deciding bucket, there’s still plenty he can improve.

Will Derrick Rose ever come all the way back?

