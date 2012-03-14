Dime’s March Madness Sneakerhead & Culture Travel Guide, Part 1

Planning on traveling to get some first hand action of the March Madness? Want to know the best place to pick up some fresh kicks, or eat some delicious local cuisine?

Dime has your official 2012 NCAA March Madness travel guide. We’ll be breaking down every host city in the tournament, with a look at where the sneakerheads need to visit, places to wine and dine, and even attractions if you’re just looking for a taste of that city’s culture.

First up today is part one of the first round, four of the cities that’ll be hosting games this weekend: Louisville, Portland, Pittsburgh and Omaha.

Part 1: Louisville, Portland, Pittsburgh and Omaha

LOUISVILLE

Shopping: Sole Foundation â€“ 8026 New Lagrange Road, Louisville, KY 40222

Want to get a fresh pair of Jordans before heading to the arena? Sole Foundation has got you covered. Of note are the boutique’s unworn consignment shoes, so you can pick up some rare kicks at a great price.

Grubbing: Hammerheads â€“ 921 Swan Street, Louisville, KY 40204

Sure its divey and your clothes will reek like a smokehouse, but where else in town can you get unique items like a venison or elk burger? According to locals, the smoked baby back ribs are a must try.

Sight Seeing: Muhammad Ali Center â€“ 144 North 6th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

Muhammad Ali is a living legend that was born and raised in Louisville. While you are in town, honor the legacy of Ali by taking a tour of the center, which is right in historic downtown.

PORTLAND

Shopping: Compound Gallery & Store â€“ 107 Northwest 5th Ave., Portland, OR 97209

A combination sneaker and art boutique, the friendly staff at Compound know their stuff. Besides the dope collection of sneakers and clothing, Compound has a vast number of interesting books and quirky toys.

Grubbing: Hedge House â€“ 3412 SE Division Street, Portland, OR 97202

Serving only Lompoc beers, the Hedge House has a wonderful patio area where you can drink the night away and breath in fresh Oregon air. Their French Dip is sure to satisfy, as it goes beyond the standard beef and au jus with the addition of horseradish, blue cheese crumbles and caramelized onions

Sight Seeing: Micro Brewery Tour

Portland is also referred to as “Beervana” due to the high number of microbreweries in the area. Many of them have free tours, such as: Widmer, Portland Brewing, Bridgeport Brewing, and McMenamins Edgefield.