The biggest story in the NBA this week has been the tension between Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. While it boiled over at the end of regulation during the Golden State Warriors’ overtime loss to the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this week, it’s evident that this goes much deeper than an incident at the end of a game.

Green was suspended for a game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team, and so far, we knew that he challenged Durant about his free agency and called him a “b*tch.” Now, we know the extent to which Green did both things, thanks to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Haynes wrote that the latter was basically Green saying “you’re a b*tch and you know you’re a b*tch.” While calling him that was derogatory and mean-spirited, it’s not exactly stunning that Green would challenge someone to that extent. However, what he allegedly said about Durant’s potential free agency at the end of the season was what led to the team mandating he miss a game.