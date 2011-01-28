Dwyane Wade Debuts A New Colorway Of The Air Jordan 2011

By now you probably know a thing or two about the Air Jordan 2011. You saw the official unveiling, the first three colorways, the commercial, the “Year Of The Rabbit” and the design inspiration behind it. But tonight on the court at The World’s Most Famous Arena, Dwyane Wade debuted a new colorway. Check it out below.

As you can see, this black colorway of the Air Jordan 2011 has a patent leather upper which makes the shoe really shine. And for those of you fiending, don’t worry – you’ll be able to cop this colorway in the coming months.

What do you think?

Source: Jordan Brand

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.