Dwyane Wade Debuts A New Colorway Of The Air Jordan 2011

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade
01.28.11 8 years ago 4 Comments

By now you probably know a thing or two about the Air Jordan 2011. You saw the official unveiling, the first three colorways, the commercial, the “Year Of The Rabbit” and the design inspiration behind it. But tonight on the court at The World’s Most Famous Arena, Dwyane Wade debuted a new colorway. Check it out below.

As you can see, this black colorway of the Air Jordan 2011 has a patent leather upper which makes the shoe really shine. And for those of you fiending, don’t worry – you’ll be able to cop this colorway in the coming months.

What do you think?

Source: Jordan Brand

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade
TAGSAir Jordan 2011DWYANE WADEJordan BrandMIAMI HEATStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP