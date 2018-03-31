Dwyane Wade Thanked Hall Of Fame Inductee Ray Allen For ‘Saving’ The Heat’s 2013 Title

03.31.18

Getty Image

Ray Allen might still have some simmering beef with the Boston Celtics, but his Miami Heat teammates were overjoyed at the news he was heading to the Hall of Fame.

Allen’s induction was officially announced on Saturday hours before the NCAA Men’s Final Four, joining an impressive group of 13 basketball legends including Steve Nash, Grant Hill, Maurice Cheeks and Tina Thompson.

Allen, who won a title each with the Celtics and Heat, saw former Miami teammate Dwyane Wade shower him with praise after the announcement. Wade posted his congratulations to Twitter on Saturday afternoon, crediting Allen for “saving” the Heat’s title with his game-tying shot in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in 2013.

