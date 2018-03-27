Ray Allen Explained Why There’s No Loyalty In The NBA Anymore

Getty Image

Ray Allen still gets flack for his decision to leave the Boston Celtics and play in Miami after he won a title with Boston in 2008. But the two-time NBA champion wants to make it clear that business is what matters most in the NBA.

Allen famously left the Celtics to join LeBron James in South Florida, something that fractured the 2008 Celtics. It’s an NBA plot line that’s continued to this day, with Kevin Garnett and other Celtics often speaking out about how they felt betrayed by the move. Allen has tried to mend some fences as of late, but it hasn’t been easy for him.

Allen spoke to Hoops Hype Allen is in the midst of a promotional tour for his book, during which he’s fielded all sorts of questions related to this topic. Asked recently if loyalty exists in the NBA, Allen flatly said “no” and also clarified that it shouldn’t exist.