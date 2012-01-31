We Reminisce: Dwyane Wade’s Epic Dunk On Kendrick Perkins

As you watch this over and over and over again today, know that it’s not the first time something like this has happened to Kendrick Perkins.

Let us take you back to what Dwyane Wade did to him last March:

And yes, it absolutely needs to be said: These things happen to guys who challenge drives and dunks instead of ducking out of the way.

