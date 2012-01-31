We Reminisce: Dwyane Wade’s Epic Dunk On Kendrick Perkins

As you watch this over and over and over again today, know that it’s not the first time something like this has happened to Kendrick Perkins.
Let us take you back to what Dwyane Wade did to him last March:
And yes, it absolutely needs to be said: These things happen to guys who challenge drives and dunks instead of ducking out of the way.
Blake’s dunk was awesome, but Wade being a good 6 or more inches shorter, off a spin move which split two defenders….. Wade takes the cake.
Don’t know which one I like better, Wade on Perkins or Wade on Varejao. but…if I had to list the top 5 of the last 5 or so yrs
1.) Wade on Perk
2.) Blake on Perk
3.) Lebron on the Mavs (#2 on dime’s list)
4.) Lebron over Lucas
5.) Wade on Varejao
Wade on Varejao was unethical and morally reprehensible.
The dunk Wade did vs the Knicks last Friday night is bein highly slept on.
He stole Landry Fields cookies, dribbled down court straight at Fields (who did a hell of a job gettin back, but probably shouldnt have in retrospect lol), tried to wrap the ball AROUND FIELDS HEAD but instead he just hit him in the head wit the ball….maintained control and finished in with a one hand PUNCH.
THAT, was crazy dunk and was the best dunk of that game. Better than Lebron over Billy Walker in my opinion.
That wrap around the head shit..thats like a Hot Sauce move from the And 1 days lol Yall sleepin on that dunk 4 real
leave perk alone he’s been through enough… that would’ve never happened to fat perk btw hahahahaha
Taj Gibson on D Wade has to be in that top 5 for sure haha
psh Blake’s dunk was way better. why? 3 reasons
1 – perk is WAY too late on the Wade dunk and stuck under the rim
2 – blake’s is from much farther out
3 – blake received a hard foul by perk
now wade’s dunk on Varajeo…that was brutal. even more was Gibson’s dunk on Wade while getting hit in the face.
These things happen to guys who challenge drives but Perkins has never been known to be a shotblocker so I have no idea what he thought he could achieve by doing something like this against Wade.
Wade also wins because he didn’t push off like Perkins did.