Dyckman Park Basketball With “The Heckler” & Joe Pope

09.04.13 5 years ago

Upper Manhattan’s Dyckman Park is one of the most legendary courts in New York and hosts one of the premier summer league tournaments around. Green-Label.com recently started a series of short videos on the characters who surround the renowned court and provide its unique flavor.

Episode 1 covers “The Heckler.” You can probably figure out what he’s known for.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#ec=JxZjN4ZDqBvoq5TLmFuU7Wc9Yo1MAeVB&pbid=73270f77169c49f9abe3a89ee3e48921

In episode 2, Green-Label interviews the famous voice of Dyckman, emceee Joe Pope.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#pbid=73270f77169c49f9abe3a89ee3e48921&ec=lmcXQ2ZTqd4G2uhg-ErLDlERy7X7X7jA

[Green-Label.com]

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSDyckman ParkGreen-LabelJoe PopePlaygroundthe heckler

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP