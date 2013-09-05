Dyckman Park Basketball With “The Heckler” & Joe Pope

Upper Manhattan’s Dyckman Park is one of the most legendary courts in New York and hosts one of the premier summer league tournaments around. Green-Label.com recently started a series of short videos on the characters who surround the renowned court and provide its unique flavor.

Episode 1 covers “The Heckler.” You can probably figure out what he’s known for.

In episode 2, Green-Label interviews the famous voice of Dyckman, emceee Joe Pope.

