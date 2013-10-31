Sorry, But Evan Turner Did Not Put LeBron James On A Poster

There are poster dunks, and then there are just nice dunks. Evan Turner‘s fast break slam over the outstretched arm of LeBron James, was in the latter category. We’re also getting a little tired of the overemphasis on poster imagery as the go-to phrase to describe a nice slam, but not one we’ll remember beyond the night it happened.
You aren’t going to remember Turner’s slam a week from now, we promise. However, you will remember Michael Carter Williams‘ almost quadruple-double to start his NBA career. The odds on MCW’s ROY bid just got a lot worse, so I hope you put your bet in before last night’s explosion.
Back to the Turner’s dunk over LeBron. Twitter exploded with people talking poster, and how Turner embarrassed LeBron with the dunk. That simply isn’t true. Here are a couple versions, including the slo-mo artistic rendering, via NBA.com, we turned into a gif:
Our co-founder disagrees with my assessment and believes because LeBron jumped, it’s noteworthy, though he also agrees the term “poster” is over-used. LeBron did attempt to block Turner â€” you can see ‘Bron gets a finger on the ball â€” but it’s not enough to stop Turner’s two-handed momentum, and the dunk is finished. That’s not a poster, though, it’s a really good play by Turner against a great defender.
Now let’s all go back to overreacting about Carter-Williams.
Did Evan Turner put LeBron James on a poster?
“‘Bron gets a finger on the ball â€” but it’s not enough to stop Turner’s two-handed momentum, and the dunk is finished”.
This is the definition of posterizing someone.
I agree that the term is sometimes overused, still, don’t really know where you wanna get with this post. Does it matter the semantics of it?
I don’t know if it’s a poster but it is terrible defending. He had more than enough time to run to the spot and at least make that dunk difficult. Jog it out ‘Bron.
Smfh.
Why must LeBron always be defended? The guy got dunked on. That’s a poster no matter how you slice it.
Because dick riding on LeBron is all this mag is good for
thats no poster… REAL posters have mid-air collisions.. blocker goes up.. dunker goes up.. dunker wins..
REAL posters like Baron Davis on Andrei Kirilenko in the playoffs for the warriors.. Vince Carter on Alonzo Mourning on several occasions when he was on the nets.
Evan Turner barely ever dunks. He’s not some extreme high jumper like Vince or Baron. You clearly don’t play basketball if you don’t think this was a poster.
Body to Body contact only means he got it worse.
hahah wut the hell does evan turner barely ever dunking have to do with it? i kno that.. im from philly.. i watch him every game.
wutever man.. a poster is no longer a special thing if you start thinkin every dunk with someone close is a poster. thats y im saying a REAL poster includes body to body. a REAL one with vicious intent. go ahead and call it a poster if u want.. really dont care. just wanted to voice my opinion.
So did Dr. J dunk ON Micheal Cooper?
did
Did Nique dunk on Bird?
Did Kobe dunk on Yao?
Did Blake Dunk on Gallinari
95% of the basketball world would consider all of those poster dunks. Yet you’re all of a sudden saying that it has to be a complete bodybag? Go f^ck with somebody else because my basketball pedigree goes too deep for you.
hahahahahahhaha.. i cant believe how mad ur getting.
i never said there had to be a body bag.. i said some midair collision.. i aint even tryna f with u.. im just saying my opinion.. and in those cases.. well the last 3.. they all tried to block and they did collide. which i DO consider posters. the dr j one gets it on vicious intent.. cooper went up for the block.. knew he wasn’t gon get it.. so didnt try to collide.. but he was STILL in the path of the dunk.. which is y i consider that a poster.
those are all different from the lebron and ET one.. cuz they were all trying to get in for the block.. lebron sidestepped so he wouldn’t get dunked on.. he just tried to block from the side. soo yea.. like i said; lebron pretty much ran away so he wouldn’t get dunked on… but stayed close enough where he thought he could bother ET at least.
ima keep upvoting u.. cuz u takin it too serious.
and i dunno y u assumed i would think those arent posters. u prolly misunderstood. tahh well.
So how about we term it “Bron got .GIFed and POSTED” ?
Sorry, it’s a poster!!!