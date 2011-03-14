First Look: New York-Themed ‘Melo T-Shirts From Jordan Brand

Ever since Carmelo Anthony arrived in New York, people have been going crazy. Thankfully, Jordan Brand has dropped some new t-shirts (and perhaps some shoes to follow?) to commemorate the occasion. With that, check out four New York-inspired ‘Melo t-shirts hot off the press.

Each shirt features a new crest for ‘Melo that pays tribute to his past, personal heritage and his family. You’ll be able to find these at select retailers this week.

What do you think?

