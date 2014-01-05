Gerald Green Throws Down A Pair Of Tasty Windmill Slams

The Phoenix Suns keep winning games, even with Eric Bledsoe sidelined with a sprained right knee (which has angered some atavistic Mongoloids). Last night, it was Gerald Green‘s turn to get in on the fun, and you just know the dunking maestro was up to the challenge.

Green’s five steals and team-high 24 points helped the Suns to a 116-100 win over the visiting Bucks. Two of those steals by Green led to solo breakaway slams that showed off his highly entertaining ability to sky.

