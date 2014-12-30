GIF: Dwight Howard Stretches For And-1 Alley-Oop While Being Shoved

#Dwight Howard #GIFs
12.30.14 4 years ago

Getting shoved in the midsection by Khris Humphries – while airborne, no less – would send most players crashing to the floor, but not Dwight Howard. The Houston Rockets behemoth barely notices contact from the Washington Wizards big man on this massive and-1 alley-oop jam.

Strong.

But the Wizards were stronger than Rockets on the whole. Spurred by a season-high 33 points from Bradley Beal, Washington beat Houston 104-103.

(GIF via thatkid_andrew)

What do you think?

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dwight Howard#GIFs
TAGSDWIGHT HOWARDgifsHouston Rockets

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 23 hours ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP