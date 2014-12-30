GIF: Dwight Howard Stretches For And-1 Alley-Oop While Being Shoved

Getting shoved in the midsection by Khris Humphries – while airborne, no less – would send most players crashing to the floor, but not Dwight Howard. The Houston Rockets behemoth barely notices contact from the Washington Wizards big man on this massive and-1 alley-oop jam.

Strong.

But the Wizards were stronger than Rockets on the whole. Spurred by a season-high 33 points from Bradley Beal, Washington beat Houston 104-103.

